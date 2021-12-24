Eyes aglow: Unlikely and underrated holiday flicks to stream this season

I have a confession to make.

I despise “Love Actually.”

I know that mere sentence will send many fans of the film into a rage spiral, but that flick, and oysters, are just two things I can’t embrace.

I am, however, a fan of “A Christmas Story,” a film that sparked many an adolescent boy’s sexual awakening with the sight of a fishnet-clad leg lamp. It has all the elements you want in a holiday film — a riffle accident, a ghoulish mall Santa, a schoolyard bully with yellow eyes, first-person narration à la Kevin Arnold in “The Wonder Years” and that legendary tongue-on-frozen-pole scene.

While “It’s A Wonderful Life” and “White Christmas” are sure to be popping up on screens this season, I felt the urge to remind readers of unconventional and underrated “holiday” flicks that offer a little something outside the standard merry-and-bright variety.

“Die Hard” always tops the lists of unlikely Christmas films, but there are quite a few others that would make lovely alternatives to “Miracle on 34th Street” or “A Christmas Carol.”

While wrapping gifts, trimming the tree (do people actually do that?), roasting chestnuts (again, is this a real thing?), or attempting to recreate a festive recipe you saw on TikTok, you may want to stream a few of these.

They’re also a great distraction when you need a break from politics talk, mask debates or when you want to avoid questions about your relationship status from inquisitive family members.

Edward Scissorhands

Although Tim Burton gave us “Nightmare Before Christmas,” his real Christmas tour de force — in my humble opinion — is this tale of a man, with scissors for hands, who is brought home by an Avon lady to live with her family in the cotton candy-colored suburbs.

From the film’s opening with cookies on a conveyor belt, set to a powerful score by Danny Elfman, you know this is going to be something deliciously dark at times and perhaps heartwarming at others. A scene of Kim (Winona Ryder) twirling in the snow-like shaved ice — that goes airborne as a result of Edward carving an angel ice sculpture — is sure to make you feel something. Glorious animal-shaped hedges — all lit up for the season — are just some of the captivating visuals in this offbeat fairytale starring Johnny Depp.

Eyes Wide Shut

Secret societies and orgies don’t scream Christmas, but this final Stanley Kubrick film takes place around Christmas in New York and it’s a nice antidote to overly jolly stories of hope and peace on earth.

It hints at the materialism that the holiday season brings and brightly lit décor, tinsel-wrapped staircases and a multitude of Christmas trees can be found throughout many scenes. Then-married couple Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise star in the psychological thriller and this is just one of the elements that will have viewers feeling like voyeurs.

Go

Taking place in the late ‘90s, this high-speed ride — set around Christmas — delivers numerous vignettes that somehow all intertwine into an attention-grabbing, on-the-run classic.

While the aftermath of a drug deal — as told by three different points of view — may not seem like a holiday hit, it delivers a Christmas-themed rave, ecstasy, musings on the season and Katie Holmes pre-Scientology. I absolutely wanted a vintage car decked out in garland and Christmas lights — like the one some of the main characters trapse around in. The nostalgic soundtrack is also memorable with tracks from Fatboy Slim, Len, No Doubt and Massive Attack.

The Long Kiss Goodnight

This action-thriller, set at Christmastime, focuses on small-town schoolteacher Samantha (Geena Davis) who is suffering from amnesia but was actually an ass-kicking CIA assassin previously — her self-defense skills resurface when faced with a home invasion.

The flick features Christmas tunes, fight scenes, yuletide activities and Samuel L. Jackson as a low-budget private investigator. It was written by Shane Black, who is also responsible for “Lethal Weapon.”

Beautiful Girls

Set in a fictional town in Massachusetts, this dramedy follows a jazz bar piano player, Willie Conway (Timothy Hutton), as he travels back to his hometown just in time for his 10-year high school reunion.

Friends at different crossroads in their lives drink, commiserate and share laughs. While the film takes place in February, the snow-covered blue-collar town and the “Sweet Caroline” singalong just offers up some sort of festive comfort. From Uma Thurman ice fishing in a hut to a young Natalie Portman ice skating, the wintertime scenes create a holiday-esque vibe.

Home for the Holidays

So, technically this is a Thanksgiving film. But this Jodie Foster-directed cult classic, from ’95, is all about family dynamics and the love, disfunction and conflict that comes with interacting with kin.

Holly Hunter plays the lead, a recently-fired art restorer who impulsively made out with her boss after she was canned.

The Holiday

I know, this film is fairly traditional and often tops lists of must-watch seasonal favorites. Truth is, I pretty much live for the worlds created by director and writer Nancy Meyers — and this one is no exception.

From the idyllic Rosehill Cottage set in the English countryside to the Mediterranean mansion in Los Angeles, the dwellings in this home-swap romcom become characters in their own right. Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) — both unlucky in love — trade houses for the holiday. The change of scenery and new folks that they both encounter prove to be a welcome change for the ladies.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

OK, so this one is pretty iconic and not really an under-the-radar pick, but I just couldn’t compose a list without mentioning this Chevy Chase comedy. It checks the boxes of everything you want in a holiday film — Christmas light malfunctions, electric shock, an angsty teenage Juliette Lewis and Randy Quaid.

A Clüsterfünke Christmas

What’s better than a Hallmark holiday film? One that pokes fun at all the cliches and cornball wholesomeness this genre provides.

From the overtly obvious product placement to the fruitcake cornhole competition and appearances by SNL alums and the film’s writers, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch, this flick will have you in stitches. Of course there’s the budding romance between a hotel developer named (what else) Holly — who wishes to turn the Clüsterfünke Inn into a mega resort — and Frank, a hunky lumberjack whose family owns the inn.