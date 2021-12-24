Front Range Stage: ‘Sound of Music’ in Johnstown, ‘Scrooge’ in Longmont, ‘White Christmas’ in Boulder

A Christmas Carol A money-hoarding curmudgeon is transformed in Charles Dickens’ classic story, through Dec. 26, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $40-$90; denvercenter.org.

Disney’s The Lion King National tour of the beloved musical, through Jan. 2, 2022, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Center, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$175; denvercenter.org.

The Other Josh Cohen Rock ‘n’ roll romantic musical comedy, through May 1, DCPA Theatre, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $45; denvercenter.org.

Santa’s Big Red Sack Irreverent comic sketches, befitting the season, through Dec. 24, Rattlebrain Productions, The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora; $29.50; rattlebrainproductions.com.

Scrooge: Bah Humbug! Jesters’ long-running musical based on the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol”; through Dec. 30; Jesters Dinner Theatre, 224 Main St., Longmont; $17-$48; jesterstheatre.com.

The Sound of Music The heartwarming story based on the Trapp Family singers; through Jan. 30; Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29-$56; coloradocandlelight.com.

White Christmas Musical featuring the songs of Irving Berlin, through Jan. 8, 2022, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; $65-$75; bdtstage.com.

Zoo Mundo One-man show about humanity and coffee, through Jan. 2, Buntport Theatre, livestream only; $21; zoomundo.org.

Coming soon

Hamilton National tour of the groundbreaking musical, Feb. 16-March 27, DCPA, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $59-$199; denvercenter.org.

