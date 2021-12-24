Skip to content

Front Range Stage: ‘Sound of Music’…

Things To DoEntertainment

Front Range Stage: ‘Sound of Music’ in Johnstown, ‘Scrooge’ in Longmont, ‘White Christmas’ in Boulder

Scott Hurst. Jr., left, as Captain von Trapp and Emery Hines, far right, as Maria, star in Candlelight Dinner Playhouse’s production of “The Sound of Music,” that runs through Jan. 30. Tickets ranging from $29.95-$55.50 are on sale now. Candlelight Dinner Playhouse is at 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown. (Rachel Graham/RDG Photography/Courtesy photo)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A Christmas Carol A money-hoarding curmudgeon is transformed in Charles Dickens’ classic story, through Dec. 26, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $40-$90; denvercenter.org.

Disney’s The Lion King National tour of the beloved musical, through Jan. 2, 2022, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Center, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$175; denvercenter.org.

The Other Josh Cohen Rock ‘n’ roll romantic musical comedy, through May 1, DCPA Theatre, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $45; denvercenter.org.

Santa’s Big Red Sack Irreverent comic sketches, befitting the season, through Dec. 24, Rattlebrain Productions, The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora; $29.50; rattlebrainproductions.com.

Scrooge: Bah Humbug! Jesters’ long-running musical based on the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol”; through Dec. 30; Jesters Dinner Theatre, 224 Main St., Longmont; $17-$48; jesterstheatre.com.

The Sound of Music The heartwarming story based on the Trapp Family singers; through Jan. 30; Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29-$56; coloradocandlelight.com.

White Christmas Musical featuring the songs of Irving Berlin, through Jan. 8, 2022, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; $65-$75; bdtstage.com.

Zoo Mundo One-man show about humanity and coffee, through Jan. 2, Buntport Theatre, livestream only; $21; zoomundo.org.

Coming soon

Hamilton National tour of the groundbreaking musical, Feb. 16-March 27, DCPA, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $59-$199; denvercenter.org.

To submit a new play or production, email the entry plus a high-resolution photo to features@prairiemountainmedia.com, with “theater listings” in the subject line.

