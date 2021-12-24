Peace Train: Provoking Russia over Ukraine

We need to constantly remind ourselves about the U.S. media. During the Cold War, there was the saying that the difference between the New York Times and the Soviet Pravda was that Pravda readers knew they were being lied to.

Unfortunately, current coverage by the U.S. media about the movement of Russian troops demonstrates the applicability of that saying today.

Lies by omission

For example, the U.S. public is continually being told that the movement of a large number of Russian troops is a major crisis-inducing provocation of the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine.

There is much speculation about whether or not Russia will attack Ukraine and how the U.S. and NATO should react to an attack. This coverage portrays Russia as the initiator of this situation and that the U.S. and NATO are being forced to react. Unsurprisingly, the U.S. media fails to remind the public about recent history that provides vital context for current events.

Promise and betrayal

After the fall of the Berlin Wall there were negotiations about the reunification of Germany. During these negotiations, the U.S. Secretary of State James Baker and West German officials promised that NATO would not expand eastward if Germany were allowed to be reunited. This promise was crucial for the Soviets given previous devastating invasions by Western European nations.

For example, during WWII, estimates are that the Soviet Union lost over 26 million people, about 13% of its 1939 population. The Soviet Union was understandably concerned about a possibly hostile military group coming closer to its border.

In 1996, George Kennan, architect of the U.S. containment policy towards the Soviet Union, warned that NATO’s expansion into former Soviet territories would be a “strategic blunder of potentially epic proportions.”

In 1998, Thomas Friedman solicited Kennan’s reaction to the Senate’s ratification of NATO’s eastward expansion. Kennan said: ”I think it is the beginning of a new cold war. … I think it is a tragic mistake. There was no reason for this whatsoever. No one was threatening anybody else.”

Despite Kennan’s warning, the Clinton administration broke the U.S. promise and expanded NATO towards the Russian border. The following Bush and Obama administrations both continued the expansion. Kennan was clearly correct and the NATO expansion has provoked an unnecessary crisis.

Cuba and Ukraine

Russia has strongly opposed further expansion of NATO to Ukraine and Georgia, nations that share borders with it. NATO missiles could quickly reach Moscow, allowing little time for Russia to react. However, the U.S. and NATO, blinded by arrogance and lacking any real statesmen, continue to dismiss Russia’s existential concerns.

Just as the U.S. went to the brink of nuclear war over Soviet missiles in Cuba, Russian President Putin has drawn a red line over the entry of Ukraine and Georgia into NATO. Just as the U.S. said that Cuba couldn’t have missiles from the Soviet Union, Russia is saying that Ukraine and Georgia can’t join NATO.

U.S.-supported coup and illegitimate government

The Western media has also downplayed the 2014 U.S.-supported coup of the democratically elected Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. A mostly nonviolent protest of Ukrainians who wanted to join the E.U. began after Yanukovych rejected a bad E.U. economic aid offer in favor of a much better deal from Russia.

Eventually, after a violent government response, violence and intimidation by the far-right led to Yanukovych’s departure. George Friedman, CEO of Stratfor, a U.S. firm known as the “Shadow CIA,” said: “It really was the most blatant coup in history.”

Kosovo and Crimea

After the coup and the installation of an illegitimate government, Russia annexed Crimea and supported people in eastern Ukraine who rejected the Ukrainian government. The U.S.-led West reacted quite strongly, particularly against the annexation of Crimea.

However, Russia pointed out how the West supported the secession of Kosovo from Serbia. According to Matthew Parish, an international lawyer based in Geneva, if the world cannot agree on secession, “then the difference between Kosovo and Crimea is precisely nothing, save one of political expediency.”

Minsk II Protocol

An agreement was reached in February 2015 by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine that could resolve the crisis. The Minsk II Protocol was approved unanimously by the U.N. Security Council.

Samantha Power, then-U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said: “The consensus here, and in the international community, remains that Minsk’s implementation is the only way out of this deadly conflict.”

Let’s implement this agreement instead of risking war.