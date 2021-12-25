Daily coronavirus data for the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado, reported Dec. 25, 2021

Colorado case data

*The data below has not been updated since Friday as the state does not update its data on weekends.

Total cases: 886,250

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 10,383

Total deaths among cases: 10,074

Total hospitalizations: 50,146

Total tested: 4,266,594

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,201,503

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,790,089

*The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updates its coronavirus dashboard Monday to Friday. Data for this chart is the most recent data available.

*The University of Colorado Boulder did not update its data on Saturday.