Creative scheduling, new CDC measures, could get CU Buffs back on court sooner than expected

The holiday joy has been absent for Colorado men’s basketball fans, first with the cancellation of the Dec. 21 showdown at home against Kansas, then with Sunday’s announcement that the first two-game road trip in Pac-12 play this week in Oregon has been postponed.

If there is a glimmer of hope, it’s that the Buffaloes are hoping they aren’t sidelined quite as long as initially expected.

In an interview with BuffZone following another personnel-challenged practice on Monday, head coach Tad Boyle said his program already is in discussions with Oregon and Oregon State about setting makeup dates. Certainly nothing is set in stone, but Boyle said if his club can get enough players cleared of COVID quarantine protocols in time, the Buffs might hit the road shortly after New Year’s to face one of those Oregon schools ahead of the Jan. 6 home date against Washington State, which currently is the next scheduled game for CU.

The Buffs’ two one-game weeks against Utah — the week of Feb. 7 and the week of Feb. 28, the final week of the regular season — also remain options, though both Oregon teams have regular two-game schedules on the docket for those weeks. Boyle also said making an extended trip to the Pacific Northwest in late January might be an option if the Buffs can reschedule one of the Oregon games ahead of their trip to Washington, which begins Jan. 27 at UW.

Regardless, getting both games rescheduled likely will require a little creativity, as the Buffs are unlikely to be able to get the two makeup dates scheduled for a single road trip.

“As soon as we’ve got enough healthy bodies to play a game, which is seven scholarship players, we’ll play,” Boyle said. “One of the dates we’re looking at is January 25th, which is the Tuesday before we go on the Washington trip. Depending on the fluid situation, we might be able to get in a game early January, the third or fourth. I don’t know if we’ll be out of protocols by then or not, but if we can that would be an ideal situation.”

Boyle made those comments prior to the Monday afternoon announcement by the CDC lowering the recommended quarantine time from 10 days to five days, a count that begins the day after a positive test.

Boyle also said those players under quarantine are on different schedules, meaning some players might be able to return to practice ahead of others, though that timeline was outlined by Boyle ahead of the Monday afternoon CDC announcement shortening recommended quarantine times. Until that gets sorted, the Buffs are trying to make the most of the extended practice time without the burden of classes, even if those workouts won’t resemble the regular routine until CU players begin clearing quarantine procedures.

“The challenge for the guys we have out here is to just get them better. Whatever the number we have out here, that’s what we’re tasked to do,” Boyle said. “We know sitting in a room for 10 days and then coming back to play Division I basketball at this level is not healthy. You have to try and get as much done as you can, given your symptoms. Many of our guys are symptom-free. If you’re symptom-free, maybe you can get some workouts in and try to accelerate that return to play. We did that last year without the vaccine.”