Increased demand for coronavirus testing in Boulder County creates longer wait times

Because of a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases during the past week — likely brought on by the omicron variant — wait times for COVID-19 tests have soared in Boulder County.

From Wednesday to Monday, Boulder County Public Health saw 1,153 new COVID-19 cases, according the county’s dashboard.

Between Dec. 15 and Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 tests administered in the county increased by 332% at the testing site at the Gerald Stazio Softball Fields and by 238% at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, according to a news release from Boulder County Public Health.

In the release, BCPH said it is urging residents seeking a test to plan, exercise patience and expect delays.

“Positive cases of COVID-19 in Boulder County have risen nearly 160% in the last week,” said Chris Campbell, Boulder County Public health emergency management coordinator, in the news release. “As a result, we have seen a huge uptick in demand for tests, creating long lines and significant wait times. Unfortunately, we expect extended wait times to continue throughout the holidays. We are aware of the delays and are working with our partners to remedy the situation and ensure a positive experience at community testing sites.”

Guidance on isolation and quarantine, including a chart detailing the recommended steps by vaccination status, is available at boco.org/IsolationandQuarantine.

A complete list of testing locations in Boulder County is available at boco.org/covid19testing.

BCPH recommends residents follow these steps to stay safe: