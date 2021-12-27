Pac-12 notes: Scheduling a certain mess as league play resumes

Last year, the Pac-12 Conference was at least somewhat prepared for the inevitable glut of postponed games due to COVID-19, adjusting the league schedule as best as possible to accommodate potential makeup dates.

This year, the conference made no such safety net within the league schedule. And already, postponed games are making a mess of the Pac-12 slate.

In addition to Colorado’s postponed games at Oregon and Oregon State this week, the Arizona schools’ planned visits to the two Los Angeles schools are four additional games that won’t be played later this week.

That’s in addition to Stanford watching its date in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii get canceled over this past weekend, forcing players to remain in quarantine in Honolulu and casting doubt on the Cardinal’s scheduled date on Sunday against Cal.

A year ago, the bulk of Pac-12 teams had their one-game, regional rivalry matchups (like Cal-Stanford, USC-UCLA, etc.) scheduled for the same weeks, allowing for added flexibility in rescheduling postponed games. This year, those one-game matchups are spread throughout January, February, and early March, as they typically are during most seasons.

It would be easy to criticize the league for not building in those scheduling safeguards again this season, but as Colorado head coach Tad Boyle pointed out, the addition of COVID vaccinations to the equation left everyone believing mass postponements were in the past.

“Back in the summer, we knew the vaccinations were here, and we felt like the vaccinations would allow us to have a normal season,” Boyle said. “But decisions change, and minds change. Quite frankly, I think we’re very reactionary to this virus. We got the vaccines, we know that they reduce hospitalizations and they reduce deaths. But they don’t reduce the spread of COVID, so here we are.”

Honors

Cal senior forward Grant Anticevich was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week after enjoying a career game against Pacific.

Anticevich hit a career-high seven 3-pointers against Pacific, going 9-for-14 overall and 7-for-11 from the arc. Anticevich finished with a career-high 25 points and also added 11 rebounds for the fourth double-double of his career. The seven 3-pointers were the most by any Pac-12 player so far this season.

For the third consecutive week and the fourth time this season, Stanford’s Harrison Ingram was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. Ingram averaged nine points and seven rebounds in two games, including a 13-point, seven-rebound effort during a win against Liberty.

With a light slate within the league last week, Ingram was one of only two players nominated for the latest Freshman of the Week honor.

Notable

The Pac-12’s NET rankings as of Monday morning: Arizona (2), USC (13), UCLA (21), Washington State (64), Utah (74), Oregon (99), Stanford (102), Colorado (107), Cal (119), Arizona State (125), Washington (229), Oregon State (245)…UCLA held steady at No. 5 in this week’s AP top 25, while USC moved up one spot to No. 7. Arizona, after dropping a heated contest at Tennessee, dropped three spots to No. 9…A few AP top 25 voters perhaps thought they were entering votes for the women’s poll, or maybe confused the Buffs with their neighbors from Fort Collins, but CU received five points in this week’s poll.