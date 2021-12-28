Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Dec. 28, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. Shawn Hollister, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said neither of the people who died were vaccinated. The first person who died was in their 40s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility. The second person who died was in their 70s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility.
New cases: 436
Total cases: 38,785
Currently hospitalized: 54
Daily discharges: 11
Total deaths: 326
New deaths: 2
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 490.2
7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Dec. 24: 9.6%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Number of COVID-19 variant cases
- Omicron: 9
- Alpha: 716
- Beta: 0
- B.1.427: 44
- Gamma: 16
- Delta: 1,109
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 902,783
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 10,475
- Total deaths among cases: 10,169
- Total hospitalizations: 50,317
- Total tested: 4,298,115
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,206,108
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,793,549
*The University of Colorado Boulder paused its COVID-19 dashboard for winter break. Reporting will resume Jan. 10.
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 6
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total student quarantines: 0
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 4 active cases
- Monarch: 2 active cases
*St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard is paused for winter break.