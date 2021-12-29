Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Dec. 29, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported one new COVID-19 death Wednesday. Shawn Hollister, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said the person who died was not vaccinated. They were in their 60s and were not a resident of a long-term care facility.

New cases: 535

Total cases: 39,320

Currently hospitalized: 53

Daily discharges: 26

Total deaths: 327

New deaths: 1

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 534

7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Dec. 27: 9.6%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

Total cases: 910,128

910,128 Total deaths because of COVID-19: 10,533

10,533 Total deaths among cases: 10,198

10,198 Total hospitalizations: 50,391

50,391 Total tested: 14,089,893

14,089,893 Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,215,918

4,215,918 Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,801,855

*The University of Colorado Boulder paused its COVID-19 dashboard for winter break. Reporting will resume Jan. 10.

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

Total active cases: 0

0 Total staff quarantines: 0

0 Total student quarantines: 0

*St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard is paused for winter break.