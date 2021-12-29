‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ reigns: Rocky Mountain Gamer’s top video games of 2021

Two years of social distancing has given me, and many others, a lot of time to play games. Despite COVID delays and chip shortages, the game industry has thrived, providing a much-needed escape.

Somehow, even though I played plenty of games, my backlog continued to grow, a testament to how many great releases poured in each month throughout the year. This is particularly true for RPGs. A ridiculous number of lengthy games competed for the attention of those whishing for a deeper level of escape.

Still, regardless of your genre preference, there were multiple games to occupy your time. Here are my picks for best games of 2021.

‘Metroid Dread’

Best Action/Adventure

Sure, there were rumors surrounding a new 2D “Metroid,” but I didn’t expect to see one this year. Nintendo announced its biggest original game of the year less than four months before its release, and while “Metroid” doesn’t carry the same weight as “Mario” or “Zelda,” the game scratches a particular itch for fans.

Arguably the best “Metroid” game since “Super Metroid” hit the SNES in 1994, the game adds elements of stealth and survival horror with the introduction of EMMIs — nearly invulnerable pursuit robots trying to kill Samus at every turn.

The formula may feel the same, but with impeccable level design, frantic pacing and an impressive challenge, “Metroid Dread,” distinguishes itself as one of the very best games of the year.

Honorable mentions: “Lost Judgment,” “Life is Strange: True Colors,” “Chicory: A Colorful Tale”

‘Halo Infinite’

Best Shooter

Delayed a full year, Microsoft intended “Halo Infinite” to help launch the Xbox Series X. The game stands as the perfect example of why you don’t rush a triple-A title.

Opening the game’s multiplayer mode to Xbox Game Pass subscribers for free shows the confidence that Microsoft has in the single-player portion of the game, and for good reason. “Halo Infinite” shines as the best series entry since “Halo 3,” undoubtedly the very best installment of the “Reclaimer Saga.”

Players will enjoy getting lost in the game’s expansive overworld, clearing bases and making their way through story sequences. The writing has never been better and the action has never been faster. And once you’re finished, the revamped multiplayer will keep you engaged for months.

Honorable mentions: “Far Cry 6,” “Returnal,” “Deathloop,” “Back for Blood,” “Call of Duty: Vanguard”

‘Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’

Best Platform Game

It took more than six months for the PS5 to get its killer app, but once “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart” hit, there were no doubts that the PS5 has the power to truly usher in a new generation of games. The game takes the series’ signature combination of platforming and third-person shooting to another dimension. Literally.

The story takes our signature duo on an adventure through rifts in space and time in pursuit of Dr. Nefarious — ending in a universe where the not-so-good doctor has become Emperor Nefarious. With the help of a lovely lady lombax named Rivet, Ratchet and Clank will uncover crazy weapons, visit other planets and skip around the multiverse until Nefarious is back where he belongs.

Beautiful graphics and excellent use of the PS5’s DualSense controller complement the fantastic gameplay and make this the first truly must-own PS5 game.

Honorable mentions: “Psychonauts 2,” “Ghosts and Goblins Resurrection,” “Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury”

‘Ys IX: Monstrum Nox’

Best Role-Playing Game

In a year stacked with amazing RPGs, it was beyond difficult choosing a winner for this award. I was tempted to go with “Tales of Arise” — which is not only brilliant, but it refreshes a long-running and much beloved series. In the end, however, I had to go with “Ys IX: Monstrum Nox.”

The latest installment takes our heroes Adol and Dogi and traps them in the sprawling city of Balduq. Adol becomes a Monstrum — a group of beings with special powers — and sets off to find the mystery of why the Monstrums can’t leave Balduq and what secrets lie within the town’s prison.

Fast-paced action, evolving mechanics and a rich story work together to make the best RPG experience of the year. If you like action RPGs don’t miss this one.

Honorable mentions: “Persona 5: Strikers,” “Tales of Arise,” “Bravely Default 2,” “Monster Hunter Rise,” “Shin Megami Tensei V,” “Scarlet Nexus,” “Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin”

‘Resident Evil Village’

Best Horror Game

I don’t give a best horror game award every year, but unsurprisingly 2021 was rife with quality horror at every turn. No game provided the frights-per-minute of “Resident Evil Village,” though.

The eighth core game in the series, “Village” picks up where the equally amazing “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard” left off. Protagonist Ethan Winters returns, this time searching for his kidnapped daughter in a remote Eastern European village. While the game retains the first-person perspective of “RE7,” the gameplay swings back towards the action side of the spectrum as Ethan encounters the many mutants of the village.

Many fans hold “Resident Evil 4” as the pinnacle of the series and will undoubtedly be pleased with this similarities in this installment. Add in the amazing graphics and heart-pounding story, and “Village” may end up the new favorite.

Honorable mentions: “Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water,” “Little Nightmares II,” “The Medium”

‘Mario Party Superstars’

Best Family Game

Honestly, I struggled with this award. I generally do not give awards to remastered games unless it’s a complete remake.

“Mario Party Superstars” offers five gameboards from the Nintendo 64 trilogy of “Mario Party” games, packing in 100 of the best mini-games from the same era. True, the boards have some new features and everything has been spiffed up for the Switch, but there isn’t much here that you can’t find elsewhere.

However, the whole package is so well curated and put together that it has become its own creature. This is no piecemeal port thrown together to make a quick buck, it’s a best-of-the-best of the original “Mario Party” games remade for a new generation. Plus, the whole thing supports online multiplayer. Players of all ages are sure to have a great time.

Honorable mentions: “New Pokémon Snap,” “Monopoly Madness,” “WarioWare: Get It Together!”

‘Forza Horizon 5’

Best Sports/Racing Game

This year’s batch of sports games were … uninspiring. The standards were all there: “Madden,” “FIFA,” “NBA 2K,” “NHL.” None of them offered much that was new and exciting. Fortunately, there were a number of racing games (and a sweet new iteration of “Mario Golf”) there to pick up the slack.

“Forza Horizon 5” got the checkered flag this year, offering amazingly varied, massive environments, hundreds of great cars and enough variety to satiate any speed freak. And then there are the graphics on the Xbox Series X. This is the game you want to play for your friends who don’t think the next generation of games is that different. Their jaws will drop and they should be distracted enough for you to win.

Honorable mention: “Mario Golf: Super Rush,” “Hot Wheels Unleashed,” “Riders Republic”

‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’

Best Indie Game

“Kena: Bridge of Spirits” doesn’t look or play like an indie game. Fifteen minutes in its lush world and you’ll think it came from a premiere studio like Insomniac or Rare.

Gamers play as Kena, a girl destined to guide spirits from the physical realm to the land beyond. Along the way she will fight creatures with the help of the Rot, tiny impossibly cute creatures that help her fight and accomplish other tasks on her journey.

“Kena: Bridge of Spirits” really shows how far indie games have come, and how the line between them and major studio titles is nearly gone. Anyone looking for great action adventure should give “Kena” a try. Soon you’ll be swept into her magical world, too.

Honorable mentions: “The Medium,” “Death’s Door,” “Eastward”

‘Age of Empires IV’

Best PC Exclusive

Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. In this case, that’s OK. “Age of Empires IV” harkens back to the series’ second installment, abandoning many of the gameplay tweaks that made the third so divisive.

With eight civilizations to play in multiplayer, and four robust single-player campaigns included, there is more than enough content to keep strategy fans occupied for dozens of hours. While these sorts of games don’t rely on graphics to make them fun, the game looks and sounds absolutely amazing. “Age of Empires IV” proves the RTS genre still has plenty to offer.

‘Monster Hunter’

Franchise Overachievement Award

Why is “Monster Hunter” getting an award? Because the lunatics at Capcom managed to release not one, but two amazing games in the series in just three months. “Monster Hunter Rise” stands as a mainline title for the series, offering the familiar gameplay of previous entries like “Monster Hunter World.” “Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin” features more traditional RPG gameplay with some elements of creature-collecting games like Pokémon.

Somehow both of them provide long, satisfying experiences for anyone who likes the series or just games of this ilk. Two A-level games in the same year. I wonder if these guys at least took Christmas off?

Role Playing Games

Genre of the Year

Yes, I am partial to role-playing games. Yes, I particularly like Japanese RPGs. But never in 30 years reviewing games do I remember a year this packed with this many amazing games.

The honorable mentions under this year’s winner only begin to show how deep the field was this year. Major series like “Shin Megami Tensei” and “Tales” received amazing new entries, while new IPs such as “Scarlet Nexus” made their own impacts.

At an average playtime of about 80 hours, there were definitely too many games to finish them all. So anyone who’s a fan of the genre should rejoice, stock up and let the goodness wash over you. All hail the mighty RPG — HUZZAH!

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’

Game of the Year

“We are all Groot!” Actually, that’s not quite true, we are all Star-Lord, the only playable character in “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Don’t let that dissuade you, though. This game is nothing short of a triumph!

With a movie-quality script, excellent voice work and tight gameplay, “Guardians” will provide an adventure so exciting you’ll wish it was part of the MCU. And while the whole package owes more to the comics than the movies, fans of either won’t be disappointed taking a trip through the stars with this crew.

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” ended up being such a refreshing surprise, I hope publisher Square Enix takes note of everything that makes it so special and gives us many more experiences like it.