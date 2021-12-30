Skip to content

About 7,000 without power in south Boulder

Latest Headlines

About 7,000 without power in south Boulder

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Power outages in south Boulder have left about 7,000 customers without power, according to Xcel Energy’s outage site.

The two main outages are in the Table Mesa and Devil’s Thumb areas in south Boulder, though there are other scattered outages across the city.

No estimated time of restoration has been given yet.

Per police radio traffic, the outage was impacting some traffic signals. Drivers who come to a malfunctioning traffic light should treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

While a cause was not immediately stated, Boulder has seen some high winds this morning ahead of a cold front expected to arrive on Friday.

This is a developing story.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. A New Home In Aurora

    If you have been considering a new home in Aurora, you need to speak to Fred Smith, a Realtor who...
  2. Caregivers For Seniors In Northern Colorado

    Cozy Country Care provides trusted caregivers for seniors in Northern Colorado.  The staff of vocational nurses, CNAs and personal caregivers...
  3. New Year’s Party? Start At Your Butcher, Frank

    Are you hosting a New Year’s party? Start at Your Butcher, Frank for all the best cuts of meat, specialty...
  4. Buying Or Selling A Home In Boulder?

    Buying or selling a home in Boulder? Don’t make a move until you talk to Patrick! The Patrick Dolan Team...
  5. Liquor Specials You Can’t Beat

    You know Twin Peaks Liquor offers great everyday prices that save you 3 to 5 percent on other stores’ prices....