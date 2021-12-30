Skip to content

Boulder County crews responding to several grass fires caused by downed power lines

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County emergency crews are responding to three separate grass fires caused by downed power lines.

The first fire was reported in the 5500 block of Broadway sometime after 10 a.m. Boulder County sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield said the fire reached about an acre in size but is now contained, and no structures were damaged.

The second fire is near North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. No size estimate on that fire was available at this time.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office indicated downed power lines due to the high winds may have caused both fires.

The third fire is in the 1100 block of Cascade Drive in Boulder, and was reportedly caused by a downed power line in the backyard of a home, according to police radio traffic.

This is a developing story.

