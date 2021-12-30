Boulder County crews responding to several grass fires caused by downed power lines

Boulder County emergency crews are responding to three separate grass fires caused by downed power lines.

The first fire was reported in the 5500 block of Broadway sometime after 10 a.m. Boulder County sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield said the fire reached about an acre in size but is now contained, and no structures were damaged.

The second fire is near North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. No size estimate on that fire was available at this time.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office indicated downed power lines due to the high winds may have caused both fires.

Multiple reports of powerlines down, transformers blowing, etc. This has caused several small grass fires from the downed/sparking lines. One grass fire is near the 5000 block of N. Broadway, another is near N. Foothills and Middle Fork. Crews are responding to both fires. pic.twitter.com/rdvrwf5K5j — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) December 30, 2021

The third fire is in the 1100 block of Cascade Drive in Boulder, and was reportedly caused by a downed power line in the backyard of a home, according to police radio traffic.

