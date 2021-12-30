Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Dec. 30, 2021

*Boulder County Public Health did not update its dashboard Thursday because of the holiday. Updates will resume Monday.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 919,112
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 10,534
- Total deaths among cases: 10,240
- Total hospitalizations: 50,731
- Total tested: 4,321,115
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,215,918
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,801,855
*The University of Colorado Boulder paused its COVID-19 dashboard for winter break. Reporting will resume Jan. 10.
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 0
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total student quarantines: 0
*St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard is paused for winter break.