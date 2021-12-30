Marshall Fire, Middle Fork Fire evacuation centers open

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management announced three points for residents to go when fleeing the Middle Fork and Marshall fires.

Evacuation points are:

North Boulder Rec Center, 3170 Broadway, Boulder;

Longmont Senior Center, 910 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont; and

Lafayette YMCA, 2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette.

Superior also released a statement calling for all residents to evacuate. Fire command at 2:15 p.m. also has ordered Louisville residents to evacuate their homes immediately.

OEM also announced that a large animal evacuation center is open at Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road. Enter through the Humane Society entrance on Nelson Road so as not to interfere with COVID testing.

Flatirons Church announced on its Twitter account that its Lafayette campus, 355 W. South Boulder Road, was open to those who needed a place to stop and rest until 9 p.m., but that overnight stays were not available.

An evacuation center also has been set up at the First Bank Center at 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield.