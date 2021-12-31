BVSD working to support students, staff displaced by Marshall Fire

The Boulder Valley School District hasn’t yet decided if classes will resume as planned after winter break on Wednesday, but it is working to provide immediate support to families displaced by the Marshall Fire.

The school district set up a page at bvsd.org to provide updates and resources related to the fire, including a form for students and staff members who need grief counseling or other mental health support from the district’s trauma response team.

We know that the fire was traumatizing to many in our community. BVSD's Trauma Response Team has been activated and will be working to support students. If you or someone you know needs social-emotional support use this form. https://t.co/YWB6h5tSKf — Boulder Valley School District (@BVSDcolorado) December 31, 2021

About 2,000 homes are in the Marshall Fire burn area, and officials are still evaluating how many homes were damaged or destroyed.

None of the Superior or Louisville schools were damaged in the fire, based on security cameras and monitoring systems. The district’s maintenance teams also have been allowed into the area and are checking each school today.

For teachers and other staff members, the district has canceled all professional learning and training events scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Impact on Education, Boulder Valley’s foundation, is accepting donations for students and staff members displaced by the fire through its Critical Needs Fund. To donate, go to impactoneducation.org/donate.