BVSD working to support students, staff displaced by Marshall Fire

People view the Marshall Fire damage in Superior from a hill along Colo. 128 on Friday. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
The Boulder Valley School District hasn’t yet decided if classes will resume as planned after winter break on Wednesday, but it is working to provide immediate support to families displaced by the Marshall Fire.

The school district set up a page at bvsd.org to provide updates and resources related to the fire, including a form for students and staff members who need grief counseling or other mental health support from the district’s trauma response team.

About 2,000 homes are in the Marshall Fire burn area, and officials are still evaluating how many homes were damaged or destroyed.

None of the Superior or Louisville schools were damaged in the fire, based on security cameras and monitoring systems. The district’s maintenance teams also have been allowed into the area and are checking each school today.

For teachers and other staff members, the district has canceled all professional learning and training events scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Impact on Education, Boulder Valley’s foundation, is accepting donations for students and staff members displaced by the fire through its Critical Needs Fund. To donate, go to impactoneducation.org/donate.

