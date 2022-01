Colorado ended 2021 by landing its first commitment for 2023.

On Friday afternoon, Kam Bizor, a defensive lineman from Houston, announced his verbal commitment to the Buffaloes.

A 6-foot-3, 240-pounder from Yates (Texas) High School, he is the first player to commit to CU for the 2023 class.

At this point, Bizor has one other scholarship offer, from California. In addition to playing on the edge on defense, Bizor plays tight end on offense.