Marshall Fire: Evacuation orders lifted for Broomfield

Boulder Rural Firefighters work to protect structures on the 200 Block of Vaquero Drive from the Marshall Fire in Boulder on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
Boulder Rural Firefighters work to protect structures on the 200 Block of Vaquero Drive from the Marshall Fire in Boulder on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County officials said residents outside of the county are not in danger from the Marshall Fire, and evacuation orders have been lifted for neighboring Broomfield.

The Marshall Fire has consumed at least 1,600 acres and destroyed at least 580 homes since starting from an apparent downed power line Thursday morning near Marshall Road and Colo. 93.

The fast-moving fire forced the evacuation of Superior and most of Louisville, where structures could be seen fully engulfed by flames.

Neighboring counties and cities, including Jefferson County, Broomfield and Westminster issued their own evacuation orders Thursday night.

But in a post late Thursday, Boulder officials said that residents outside of Boulder County were no longer in the path of the fire.

“If you live outside of Boulder County you are not in any danger at this time,” the post read.

Just before midnight Thursday, Broomfield police announced all evacuation and pre-evacuation orders had been lifted, and residents were allowed to return home.

Boulder County spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill reminded people and even evacuated residents to avoid the burn area, as officials Thursday night ran into several people returning to either try and get a glimpse of the fire or check on their homes. Churchill said she understood residents were eager to check on their homes, but said it was important people let fire crews do their jobs.

“We’re asking everyone to stay away,” Churchill said.

Structures north of South Boulder Road and in Old Town Louisville are not under evacuation orders, but the city of Louisville is telling residents who are home to boil water before drinking it or using it to cook until further notice.

Boulder Valley School District also tweeted that officials believe no schools were lost in the fire, including Superior Elementary and Monarch High.

