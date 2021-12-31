Thousands still without power in Boulder area following high winds

About 10,000 customers are still without power in the Boulder area, according to Xcel Energy’s website.

Frequent outages began occurring as early as Thursday morning, when the Boulder County area was hit by severe winds.

As of 8:30 a.m., Xcel’s outage map still shows about 10,000 customers are without power this morning across the Boulder and Gunbarrel area. Estimated repair times on the outages vary, but most of the alerts on the site indicate power is expected to be restored before noon.

Intersections with malfunctioning traffic lights are treated as four-way stops.

A cold front is expected to bring frigid temperatures and snow to the Boulder area today.