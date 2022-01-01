Marshall Fire: At least three missing, feared dead; 991 homes destroyed

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said that three people have been reported missing in the Marshall Fire and are feared dead.

During a news conference Saturday, Pelle said that he expected the cases to become recovery cases and that cadaver dogs will be activated Sunday. He said two of the people missing are from Superior and one is from the Marshall area.

“The structures where these folks would be are completely destroyed and covered with about 8 inches of snow,” Pelle said. “Search and recovery efforts are hampered substantially. I suspected we would have loss of life based on the size of this fire, the speed and the voracity.”

The fire sparked on Thursday and ripped through Superior and Louisville as it was driven by fierce winds.

Pelle said the current estimate of destroyed structures is 991, while 127 structures are damaged. That includes roughly 553 homes destroyed and 45 damaged in Louisville; 332 homes destroyed and 60 damaged in Superior; and 106 homes destroyed and 22 damaged in the Marshall area of unincorporated Boulder County.

A preliminary list of the damaged or destroyed structures was posted online at bit.ly/3qCUANW. Anyone who needs to report a damaged or destroyed structure not on that list can go to boco.org/MarshallFireSelfReport.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation, but Pelle said that a search warrant has been activated on a property, but that he couldn’t disclose the location until there was more information available.

Pelle said authorities haven’t located any downed power lines. He said they had found downed telecommunications lines, which may have accounted for the report of power lines being down, but would not have caused the fire.

President Joe Biden announced Saturday that he approved Gov. Jared Polis’ request for federal support, declaring the scene as a major disaster. This means the county’s residents will now be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency money for housing, home repairs and uninsured property losses.

With many people wanting to support those impacted, Pelle asked for people to please not bring donations to shelters, as they are being overwhelmed. Instead, he asked for people to reach out to the Community Foundation Boulder County to find out how to help. The foundation has activated a wildfire recovery fund.