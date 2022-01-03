Boulder County suspending jury trials due to spike in COVID cases

Boulder County is once again suspending jury trials following a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Boulder Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke issued the order Monday suspending all jury trials until at least Jan. 28.

“In response to recent changes in COVID health safety risks, particularly the rapid increase in positivity rates for the omicron variant, at this time the courts are not able to safely assemble jurors in the 20th Judicial District,” Bakke wrote.

Boulder County last week recorded its two highest daily case numbers.

Several other jurisdictions in Colorado have also called a halt to jury trials due to rising case numbers.