CU Buffs not retaining OLB coach Brian Michalowski

Last week, the Colorado football program bolstered its defensive coaching staff, but that left one coach as the odd man out.

On Monday, a BuffZone.com source confirmed that Brian Michalowski, the Buffaloes’ outside linebackers coach the past three seasons, will not be retained.

Michalowski was hired at CU by former Buffs head coach Mel Tucker on Jan. 7, 2019, as the director of quality control for defense. About a month later, Tucker elected to promote Michalowski to a full-time assistant position, coaching the outside linebackers.

A year later, Tucker left CU for Michigan State and his replacement, Karl Dorrell, chose to keep Michalowski on board.

Now, Dorrell is going in a different direction.

Nearly two weeks ago, cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin left CU for the same position at Oregon. Dorrell responded last week by hiring two new defensive coaches: Rod Chance (cornerbacks) and Vic So’oto (defensive line). Chance came to CU from Oregon and So’oto from USC.

When So’oto was hired, CU announced that defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Chris Wilson would coach a different position yet to be determined. With Michalowski not returning, it’s possible Wilson will coach the outside linebackers.

During his three seasons at CU, Michalowski helped Carson Wells become one of the most dominant outside linebackers in the Pac-12. Wells led the country in tackles for loss per game (2.67) in 2020. This season, Wells was second in the Pac-12 in TFLs per game (1.13). Over the past two seasons, Utah’s Devin Lloyd is the only player in the Pac-12 with more tackles for loss than Wells (29.5), who is now preparing for the NFL Draft.

This past season, Michalowski also helped Guy Thomas become a productive player. Thomas had 36 tackles and five tackles for loss before missing the last five games with a foot injury. He was one of CU’s better defenders early in the season.

Third-year freshman Joshka Gustav also made significant strides under Michalowski’s direction and second-year freshman Devin Grant showed promise when he got a chance to play in the final two games this year because of injuries to others.

As a recruiter, Michalowski helped CU sign 10 players over the past three years, including three in the 2022 class. Among the assistant coaches, he was rated by 247Sports.com as CU’s top recruiter for 2022.

Michalowski was an at-will employee in 2021, so there is no contract for CU to buy out.

Dorrell’s 10-member full-time assistant coaching staff will now have at least four new faces this year. In addition to not retaining Michalowski and losing Martin to Oregon, Dorrell fired offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue during the season and offensive coordinator/receiver coach Darrin Chiaverini at the conclusion of the season.

Last month, Dorrell hired Mike Sanford as the offensive coordinator and Kyle DeVan as offensive line coach.

CU has yet to announce which position Sanford, a longtime quarterbacks coach, will oversee with the Buffs. CU currently has quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf under contract through Feb. 14.

In the past 12 months, Dorrell has overhauled his original coaching staff from when he was hired in February of 2020. Six of his 10 original assistants, as well as his original strength and conditioning coach, are no longer with the program.