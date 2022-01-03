Game day notes: Oregon southpaws a unique defensive twist for CU Buffs men’s basketball

A typical defensive scouting report for the Colorado men’s basketball team includes all the usual information on an opposing player’s tendencies. Where he likes to score from, and certainly whether he prefers driving to the bucket or spotting up at the 3-point arc.

It also includes which hand that opposing player uses more dominantly. When the Buffaloes visit Oregon on Monday night (8 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks), CU will have to adjust to an unusual amount of southpaws in the Ducks’ rotation.

“Some of your normal stuff that you can normally run as a team, you can’t run against Oregon,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “So you just have to play the game the way it’s supposed to be played in terms of spacing and attacking and making plays offensively.

“And then defensively, they’ve got four left-handed players, which makes it really, really unusual. Usually you have one or two lefties on a team, but these guys have four of them and they’ve all started. You’re never going to catch Oregon with a young team, so they’ve got experience.”

Oregon started 0-2 in Pac-12 play, but both those losses were by razor-thin margins. The Ducks lost in the waning moments of overtime at home against Arizona State on Dec. 5 and lost at the buzzer at Stanford on Dec. 12.

“They’ve obviously had some issues this year in terms of maybe jelling early, but that’s to be expected sometimes,” Boyle said. “The other thing is, they’ve lost close games. They’ve been a little bit unlucky at the end.”

Drought breaking

Most of the current Buffs still were in grade school when CU posted its most recent win in Eugene, outlasting the Ducks for a rugged 48-47 win on Feb. 7, 2013. Few of the six defeats at Oregon since have been close, although last year CU held a two-point lead at halftime before dropping a seven-point decision.

Monday’s game will be the final opportunity for seniors Elijah Parquet and Evan Battey to taste victory at Knight Arena.

“Last year we had a close one and we were up at half,” Parquet said. “They came back and won, but I think we can get one for sure. We just have to be prepared and, defensively, make sure we’re locked in.”

Notable

Due to the Buffs’ COVID pause, this will be CU’s first game in 16 days and just the second game in 23 days. It is the longest layoff for the program since December of the 2006-07 season, when multiple weather-related cancellations led to a 24-day pause between games…Battey has produced mixed results in his five career games against Oregon. Against the Ducks he has shot only .370 (10-for-27) while averaging 7.2 points, but he averaged 6.8 rebounds in those games while going 16-for-17 at the free throw line…The broadcast team of Jordan Kent and Eldridge Recasner will be on the call for the Pac-12 Network…An FYI for any local college basketball fans that might be headed to Colorado State’s home game on Tuesday against Air Force: CSU will be accepting check and cash donations for the victims of the Marshall Fire at dropoff points at the north and south concourse entrances at Moby Arena. The game begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.