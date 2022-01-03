Off again: For second time, CU Buffs’ date at Oregon postponed

After playing just one game in three-plus weeks, the Colorado men’s basketball team was more than ready to emerge from the program’s recent COVID-19 issues to visit Oregon in a critical Pac-12 Conference battle.

The ongoing pandemic, however, had other plans.

Just hours before the Buffaloes were scheduled to finally resume their season against the Ducks, Monday night’s showdown at Knight Arena was postponed due to virus issues within the Oregon program.

It is the second time the date at Oregon has been postponed, as it originally was scheduled for Dec. 30 before the virus issues within CU’s program, which first surfaced with the cancellation of the Dec. 21 home date against Kansas, forced the Buffs to postpone their first two-game Pac-12 road trip of the season in Oregon.

A makeup date will be announced at a later date. Per Pac-12 COVID protocols, if the teams cannot agree upon a makeup date, the game will be declared a no contest. The Ducks played less than 48 hours prior to Monday’s postponement, posting a home win against Utah.

CU still has a makeup date to finalize at Oregon State as well for the road game originally slated for New Year’s Day. But even though CU already was in the neighborhood, the Buffs couldn’t pivot to a possible makeup against the Beavers since OSU had its own makeup date scheduled on Monday against Sacramento State in a contest previously scuttled due to travel/weather issues. That game also was postponed on Monday afternoon due to sudden virus issues at OSU.

That means CU still has two games to make up in Oregon, and due to scheduling constraints they likely will have to be handled during two separate road trips.

At the moment, CU’s home date on Thursday against Washington State is on as planned (7 p.m., ESPNU/2). If that game actually tips off, the Buffs will have gone a full 19 days between games. It also will be only the second game for CU in a span of 27 days, dating back to the Dec. 10 home win against Milwaukee. It already is the longest in-season layoff for the program since the 2006-07 season, when multiple weather-related cancellations in December kept the Buffs off the floor for 24 days.

Honors

The postponement will keep the Buffs from facing Oregon guard Will Richardson, who on Monday was named the Pac-12 player of the week. Richardson went 9-for-12 from the field during Oregon’s win on Saturday against Utah, finishing with a career-high 26 points along with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Richardson went 5-for-6 on 3-pointers and scored 23 of his 26 points after halftime.

Oregon State’s Glenn Taylor was named the freshman of the week after being the only player nominated for the honor. He scored five points in 11 minutes off the bench in a Thursday victory against visiting Utah. It is the first time an OSU player has won the freshman of the week award since its inception before the 2019-20 season.