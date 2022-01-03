Pac-12 announces women’s basketball players of the week

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Haley Jones, Jr., G, Stanford (Santa Cruz, Calif.)» 1 G, 24.0 PPG, 16.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, .714 FG%

Put together her fourth double-double of the season with 24 points and 16 rebounds in an 82-44 win at Washington State.Made 10 of her 14 attempts from the floor (.714) and added three assists in 34 minutes.One of four players in the country this season to have a game with 24 points, 16 rebounds and three assists, but the only one to do it while shooting 70.0 percent from the floor, and the only one to do it on the road.The eighth 24-point, 16-rebound, three-assist performance by a Pac-12 player in a true road game since 1999-00 and just the second to do it while shooting at least 70.0 percent. Oregon’s Jillian Alleyne had 29 points on a perfect 11-for-11 shooting, 20 rebounds and three assists in an 84-72 win at Arizona on Jan. 31, 2014.Third career Pac-12 Player of the Week award, second this season and Stanford’s 114th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Jade Loville, ASU.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Kiki Iriafen, Fr., F, Stanford (Los Angeles, Calif.)» 1 G, 13.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, .600 FG%

Had career highs in points (13) and rebounds (8) in 14 minutes off the bench in an 82-44 win at Washington State.Was 6-of-10 from the field and added one assist and one steal.First career Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award and Stanford’s 13th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Tara Wallack, WSU.