These Louisville, Superior businesses were damaged or destroyed in Marshall Fire

The Boulder County Sheriff has released a preliminary list of homes and businesses damaged or destroyed during Thursday’s Marshall Fire.

The fire burned an estimated 6,219 acres, with 991 structures destroyed and 127 damaged. Superior lost 332 structures, with 60 damaged. Louisville lost 553 structures, with 45 damaged. Another 106 structures were destroyed in unincorporated Boulder County, with 22 damaged.

Eight businesses in Louisville were destroyed, all at 1116 W. Dillon Road. Those include:

The Rotary,

Royalty Nails & Spa,

You You Massage,

Subway,

Youthbar Med Spa,

At the Beach,

Beyond Care Suboxone Clinic, and

Havana Manor.

Additionally, the La Quinta Inn at 902 W. Dillon Road was damaged.

In Superior, the Element Hotel at 1 S. Marshall Road was destroyed, with another 10 businesses damaged. Those include:

Superior Marketplace;

Chuck E. Cheese, 305 Marshall Road;

Target, 400 Marshall Road;

Whole Foods, 303 Marshall Road;

Office Max, 410 Center Drive;

PetsMart, 410 Center Drive;

Bank of the West, 400 Center Drive;

Conoco gas station, 191 Marshall Road;

Tesla, 2. S. Marshall Road; and

Mishaki, 402 Marshall Road.

The town of Superior’s Town Hall also sustained damage.

A Target spokesperson told BizWest on Friday that the store had sustained “significant smoke and water damage,” with a full assessment of the damage yet to occur.

