Boulder dealing with aftermath of wind, snow and fire

In the days after the Marshall Fire burned through eastern Boulder County, Boulder is continuing to support its neighboring communities of Louisville and Superior as it also works to assess the damage within its own city limits.

The fire, which is now 100% contained, scorched about 6,000 acres and destroyed more than 900 structures. It was fueled by dry conditions and hurricane-force winds, which led to additional property damage and knocked down public and private trees in Boulder.

The Boulder City Council on Tuesday received an update on the fire and learned more about the ways in which Boulder staff played a role in providing support during and after the blaze.

“We cannot say enough about the extraordinary efforts of city staff in this emergency and this disaster,” Mayor Aaron Brockett said. “It’s inspiring to see this example of neighbors helping neighbors.”

It’s been particularly inspiring to see Boulder step up, given the number of communities that did something similar after the King Soopers shooting in March, Brockett added.

While Boulder was not directly impacted by the fire, it did sustain damage from the intense winds that fueled it. Furthermore, City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said the city is aware of at least five employees who lost homes in the fire.

It’s been all hands on deck for nearly a week as the city helped out in response to the fire, she added.

For example, the Parks and Recreation Department stepped in to open emergency shelters, initially at the South Boulder Recreation Center and later at the North Boulder Recreation Center. The communications department worked to provide information to the public. Boulder Fire-Rescue sent firefighters to help extinguish the fire.

With many in neighboring communities without housing, Boulder is offering opening its affordable housing stock for a year to anyone in need and removing the income limit typically required of its residents. Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Friend asked whether this might have trickle-down impacts on Boulder residents who were not affected by the fire and who do meet the income qualifications for affordable housing.

In response, Housing and Human Services Director Kurt Firnhaber referenced the 12-month limit and said the city is continuing to coordinate and compile available resources.

“It’s also going to take awhile to pull this together,” he said. “This is really the start of the recovery process.”

The city is looking for creative solutions to help with housing and is open to suggestions from the community, officials noted Tuesday.

Additionally, Rivera-Vandermyde said the city hadn’t been actively enforcing its occupancy limits — which make it illegal for more than three unrelated people to live together in many areas of Boulder — before the fire happened. That remains the case, she said Tuesday, confirming that those providing shelter for evacuees or people who lost homes should not be concerned.

According to Boulder, the impacts of last week’s storm are not to the extent to warrant a city-funded debris cleanup, and the city will not pick up downed branches.

The city said in a news release that it will handle trees that are publicly owned, and it encourages Boulder residents to do the same for privately owned trees. In Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting, Rivera-Vandermyde said about 30 trees were lost at the Flatirons Golf Course. Additionally, a large tree fell outside Boulder’s main library, and some damage occurred on city open space land.

Broken branches can be taken to Western Disposal, 5880 Butte Mill Road, or put out for curbside compost. Smaller branches can be put into compost collection bins, while larger branches should be cut to no longer than 6 feet and bundled to less 3 feet wide, according to the release.

The city has provided a few guidelines for those dealing with snow- and wind-damaged trees: