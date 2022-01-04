Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Market: Planting the seeds for 2022 

It’s already been too long since our weekends were spent wandering between market booths — marveling at the deep green bunches of kale, picture-perfect juicy tomatoes and speckled farm-fresh eggs.

And while we hope that all the dedicated farmers of Colorado are taking a well-deserved break — soaking in a hot spring, or at least sleeping past 8 a.m. — we know they are already hard at work to make sure we will have those same bountiful markets come April.

The tractor wheel of time keeps turning, and there is a lot to be done on farms and ranches outside the frost-covered fields this time of year. Here’s what a few of the farms you know and love are up to right now.

Black Cat Organic Farm, Boulder

“At Black Cat Organic Farm we grow organic vegetables, and raise sheep and pigs year-round. In the winter we are still growing and harvesting for our restaurant, Bramble & Hare, our farm stand on Jay Road, and BCFM’s Food Access programs and online market.

We built six new portable 200-feet-long hoop houses this November to grow a wider range of greens for the winter and make harvesting easier. What else do we do in the winter to get ready for next spring?

We have additional cover crops to be planted for soil health.

Our sows will have a winter farrowing.

January through April we grow vegetable, flower and herb starts.

Winter is also the time for weekly trips to our USDA processor in Kersey, followed by countless hours of butchery in the restaurant to fill the freezers with meat.

Lots of undone projects, organizing and planning for 2022.”

— Jill and Eric

Rough and Ready Farm, Longmont

“We had a great first year and are spending this winter buying and setting up equipment we can finally afford!

Here’s a recent pic of my living room. You’re looking at a dibbler, which will help us transplant way more efficiently, and also two attachments for the Tilmor Power Ox, which is a walk-behind tool carrier designed for small scale cultivation.”

— Dave and Laura

Aspen Moon Farm, Hygiene

“We are finishing our new Food Safety-approved pack shed building that has been in the works for four years! Concrete poured (last) week, just in time before the low temperatures hit.

We are looking forward to having an efficient workspace. We’ve spent years running around the farm turning on and off walk-in fridges daily and turning on and off space heaters every cold night (sometimes in the middle of the night, too) in order to maintain proper temperatures throughout the season.

We will also be bonding with the cows, sheep and chickens as we move them from field to field so they can do their magic to create good soil for next season!! But hey, it’s all easy when there are no mosquitoes!”

— Erin and Jason

All the work farmers do year-round to keep our local food system thriving is inspiring (and quite daunting). So, here’s to planting the seeds, literally and metaphorically, for a great 2022.

Our resolution this year, and every year, is to eat more local food. It’s a delicious goal that supports our community and planet. Join us by shopping the BCFM Online Marketplace, packed with local produce, dairy, meat, pantry goods year-round, at bcfm.org.