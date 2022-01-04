Boulder Fire-Rescue saves woman and dog from icy Kittredge Pond

Boulder Fire-Rescue on Monday rescued a woman and her dog, both of whom fell through the ice at Kittredge Pond on the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

Upon arrival on scene, a trained ice rescuer in an ice rescue suit was deployed and firefighters entered the ice and water and made contact with the victim approximately 25 feet from shore, according to a city news release.

The team first pulled the victim and rescuer to shore and then re-deployed the trained ice rescuer to save the dog.

The woman was transported to Boulder Community Health, while the dog was taken to Boulder Humane Society. Both are in stable condition.

Officials reminded in the release that people should not go out on ice to try to rescue an animal or person who has fallen through. If the ice is not solid enough to hold a pet, it is not safe for a person, the fire department noted.

Calling 911 for a person or animal falling through the ice is the best way to get that loved one out of the ice as fast as possible, the release states.

Other agencies that assisted with rescue include University of Colorado Police Department and American Medical Response, Inc.