Skip to content

One man seriously injured Monday after being…

Latest Headlines

One man seriously injured Monday after being struck by vehicle in Boulder

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A man was taken to the hospital Monday with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a Tesla while he was grabbing tools to fix a flat tire on his vehicle in Boulder.

He is now in stable condition, said Dionne Waugh, spokesperson for Boulder police.

About 1:20 p.m. Monday, Boulder officers were called to the intersection of South Broadway and Ash Avenue for a report of a crash, Waugh said.

The 61-year-old man was driving an Acura sedan and stopped in the far right southbound lane of Broadway when his vehicle got a flat fire, Waugh said. He was at the back of the vehicle retrieving tools from his trunk when he was struck from behind by a Tesla Model 3.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The male Tesla driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Waugh said.

South Broadway and Rayleigh Road temporarily closed after the crash and reopened a few hours later.

Charges are pending, and the crash is still under investigation, Waugh said.

The Boulder Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crash to call officer Alex Kicera at 303-441-3333 or 720-724-5938 and reference case 22-00048.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. A New Home In Aurora

    If you have been considering a new home in Aurora, you need to speak to Fred Smith, a Realtor who...
  2. Caregivers For Seniors In Northern Colorado

    Cozy Country Care provides trusted caregivers for seniors in Northern Colorado.  The staff of vocational nurses, CNAs and personal caregivers...
  3. New Year’s Party? Start At Your Butcher, Frank

    Are you hosting a New Year’s party? Start at Your Butcher, Frank for all the best cuts of meat, specialty...
  4. Buying Or Selling A Home In Boulder?

    Buying or selling a home in Boulder? Don’t make a move until you talk to Patrick! The Patrick Dolan Team...
  5. Liquor Specials You Can’t Beat

    You know Twin Peaks Liquor offers great everyday prices that save you 3 to 5 percent on other stores’ prices....