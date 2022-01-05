Boulder County health officials strongly discourage residents from disturbing ash, debris from Marshall Fire

Skip to content

Boulder County health officials are strongly discouraging people from disturbing ash and debris as they return to their homes or areas affected by the Marshall Fire to recover belongings.

Erroneous and potentially dangerous information is circulating from community organizations and businesses in Boulder County regarding the safety of disturbing ash and debris in an effort to recover belongings, and some organizations are offering equipment designed for sifting through ash, according to a news release from Boulder County Public Heath.

BCPH recommends that residents do not attempt to remove debris or clean up properties that have been damaged or destroyed, and under no circumstance should residents disturb ash regardless of what personal protective equipment they have, the release said.

All ash contains small amounts of cancer-causing chemicals, the release said. Ash consists of ultrafine particles that can go deep into the lungs, where it can enter the bloodstream and damage internal organs. Even highly efficient respiratory protection such as N95 masks can allow small amounts of ash into lungs.

In addition, ash and debris from burned structures may contain toxic substances because of synthetic and other materials present in buildings. Older buildings may contain asbestos and lead.

Fire professionals recommend only salvaging items that can be removed without sifting through ashes, the release said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has basic guidelines for how people can keep themselves and loved ones safe when returning to areas impacted by the Marshall Fire. Information is available at bit.ly/3n2wefv.

More information on how to safely clean up after a fire is available at bit.ly/3HDzntT.

Boulder County is working closely with FEMA and impacted municipalities to coordinate debris removal from homes that have been destroyed or damaged by the Marshall or Middle Fork fires.

People can visit boulderoem.com and boco.org/marshallfire for up-to-date information on the Marshall Fire.

