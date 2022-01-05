Skip to content

Boulder County to host virtual update Thursday for residents affected by Marshall Fire

Boulder County is holding a virtual update Thursday evening for residents impacted by the Marshall Fire.

The meeting is for affected residents only and is from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration for the meeting is required. Residents can sign up after the meeting has started. Residents can register to attend at boco.org/MarshallFireJan6Meeting.

Speakers from the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, the Disaster Assistance Center, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Boulder County Public Health and others will give brief updates and answer questions during the meeting, according to a news release from Boulder County.

Residents will have a chance to break out into meetings separated by judication for information and questions related to their specific community, the release said.

The meeting will also be conducted with a Spanish-language option and will be closed captioned, the release said. Questions can also be asked in Spanish.

The meeting will be recorded and posted online on Friday morning.

