Colorado businesses team up to deliver more than 50,000 cans of water to people affected by Marshall Fire

Colorado breweries on Thursday will prepare more than 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water to be delivered to Louisville and surrounding areas for residents who are part of the boil water order.

The effort is being funded by Journeys, Medtronic in partnership with Ball Corporation and Can’d Aid, according to a news release.

Oskar Blues, CANarchy, Sleeping Giant Brewing and Boulder Beer on Thursday will work together to fill thousands of aluminum cans donated by Ball Corporation, the release said.

Can’d Aid will deliver cans of water to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management on Friday, which will then distribute them to residents in Louisville and surrounding areas, the release said.

On Dec. 31, Boulder County issued a boil order for Louisville and Superior due to a potential loss in pressure from all of the water used to fight the Marshall Fire. Loss of water pressure can introduce disease-causing organisms into the water system.

The order was also issued for the San Souci Mobile Home Park, and East Boulder County Water District and Eldorado Artesian Spring water users.