Future Arts Foundation aims to replace instruments lost in the Marshall Fire with donation drive

When facing a crisis, having just minutes to grab cherished possessions and flee your home is a daunting task.

Residents of Louisville, Superior, Marshall and some surrounding areas were faced with this chaotic reality when the Marshall Fire ripped through Boulder County neighborhoods last week.

Among keepsakes, clothes, electronics and various goods, a staggering number of instruments were lost and local nonprofit Future Arts Foundation (FAF) has taken on the lofty goal of replacing as many instruments as possible that the fire claimed.

“All we want to do is our own little part to help ease the distress of what these neighbors of ours are going through,” said Travis Albright, founder of Future Arts Foundation. “The Future Arts Foundation already provides instruments to local public schools in need, so helping in this way is already in our wheelhouse. We just needed to broaden our scope to entire communities instead of just the schools in those communities.”

Albright, a resident of Lafayette, was driving into Boulder Dec. 30, but after he crossed Foothills Parkway the winds were so severe he made the decision to turn around.

“It was definitely the worst sustained winds that I have felt in my 17 years in Boulder County,” Albright said. “On my way back to Lafayette, I looked to my right to see smoke in the distance. Just 10 minutes later — as I arrived back in Lafayette — smoke had filled the sky all the way to my neighborhood. I monitored the progress of the fire throughout the day, but fortunately the flames never reached Lafayette. We were much luckier than many of our neighbors in Superior and Louisville.”

Future Arts Foundation is also the organizer of The Bluebird Music Festival, an annual event at Macky Auditorium that has previously featured performances by Jim James, of My Morning Jacket, Daniel Rodriguez, Jade Bird and many more.

The 2022 festival — whose lineup includes Margo Price, Colin Meloy, Waxahatchee and others — is set for April 23-24 and Albright is offering a complimentary pair of tickets to Bluebird Music Festival, through the end of January, to those who donate an instrument.

“We are personally driving all over the Front Range over the next few weeks to pick up the instruments from folks at their homes or places of work,” Albright said. “I don’t want people who are being so generous to have to go out of their way to bring the instruments to us. They are already being so generous. Plus, I want to look these people in the eyes and thank them for their generosity with a pair of tickets to the Bluebird Music Festival.”

On Dec. 31, 100% of proceeds from Bluebird Music Festival tickets sales went to the instrument donation fund.

“Ticket sales were not that high that day and only reached around $400,” Albright said. “I just think people had so much more on their minds. However, we were overwhelmed with the amount of people who offered to donate instruments. My inbox was filled that day and continues to fill up each day since. This truly is a special community.”

Albright is once again donating 100% of the profits of festival ticket sales that occur on Thursday and Friday to the instrument donation fund.

“Obviously we will not receive all of the exact instruments which are needed, so we will do our best to purchase as many of the remaining instruments as possible,” Albright said. “Folks can make a tax-deductible donation to make this possible at fafcolorado.org/donate. All donors will receive complimentary tickets to the Bluebird Music Festival.”

Albright and his team are working hard to keep up with ongoing requests.

“We are starting to receive more and more emails daily,” Albright said. “Now that people have time to access what they have lost, we are receiving more requests as the days go on. We are also working with a teacher who works at Louisville Middle School and Coal Creek to replace many of the instruments her students lost in the fire.”

From children to area musicians that rely on gigging for income, recipients are vast.

“I do have numerous students in my class impacted first-hand by the wildfires, some losing everything,” said Valerie Munoz, a fourth-grade teacher at Louisville’s Monarch PK-8, who found out about the instrument donation drive through Bluebird Music Festival’s Instagram page. “There are approximately 120 students at Monarch who have lost their home and all belongings and many more families who are displaced because of the destruction to their homes caused by the fires.”

Albright is working tirelessly to acquire the instruments needed and with the support and generosity of the community, he is hopeful about his mission.

“I am not sure of an exact number of students who have lost their instruments out of the 120, but I know there are many on our list who have mentioned losing clarinets, guitars and saxophones,” Munoz said.

Music education will continue for a number of students throughout the area, thanks to the efforts of FAF.

“I can’t even begin to speculate on a number or need, it’s just too early,” said Aubrey Yeh, coordinator of language arts and humanities and scheduler of specialists for Boulder Valley School District, who is compiling a spreadsheet of all the instruments needed. “It’s probably in the hundreds, though. We need all kinds of string, woodwind and brass instruments, as well as accessories. Another thing that may be helpful is digital keyboards. For families who lost a piano and are not sure what their long-term housing situation will be, a keyboard will allow them to play much more easily than a piano as they potentially move around.”

Yeh has reached out to educators throughout the region and the instruments she is hoping to find will be to replace personal, rental and district instruments.

“Music can bring peace and healing in times of trouble,” Yeh said. “Playing in an ensemble with others connects you all on a level beyond words. You are creating something beautiful out of silence. We want to ensure our students have the tools to continue to have this outlet and connect with others through music as we all navigate the days ahead.”

KR Nelson and Dustin Moran — a couple and members of cosmic-folk duo Many Mountains — fled their home in downtown Louisville on Dec. 30. Packing up their dog, dog food, two suitcases of clothes, toiletries and instruments, the two escaped to safety.

“Instruments were certainly among the essentials list for us and we feel so grateful that we had the time to be able to grab the most sentimental ones we have,” Nelson said. “We record our music at home in our makeshift studio and it wasn’t realistic to bring every musical item we use for our work and livelihood. I brought the acoustic I write and perform with and Dustin brought two electric guitars and his pedalboard. Having them with us gave us a lot of comfort with the realization that they could be the only ones to remain.”

Nelson and Moran returned to find their home still standing, although the heat had been knocked out for some time. They visited the Louisville Library to pick up two cases of water on Sunday, as the boil water order was still in effect.

“As a musician, your instrument is a sanctuary, just like your home is,” Nelson said. “It’s something that you can rely on to bring you peace, joy, motivation, clarity. It’s so much more than the parts that make it. They are essentials to life, whether you’re a professional performer or someone who plays in the comfort of solitude.”

People looking to part with instruments and those looking to acquire new ones to replace those burned can reach out staff at futureartsfoundation@gmail.com.

“Louisville, Superior — the whole of Colorado — has an incredibly strong and supportive music community that looks out for one another and this drive proves that,” Nelson said.