Half a world away, former CU Buffs player Sabatino Chen stung by loss of family home

Sabatino Chen was half a world away and, due to the time difference, settled in for the evening when the unimaginable text messages began to arrive.

First was an image taken by his father, Michael Chen, of a line of black smoke rising thickly above the Louisville neighborhood of their longtime family home. Not long after, Michael Chen was sending videos from the car, the midday visibility erased by smoke as he quickly sped ahead of the line of flames overtaking the neighborhood.

A week later Sabatino Chen, a former prep basketball star at Monarch High and a two-year player at CU, still hasn’t set eyes on the destruction. One of hundreds of families displaced by the Marshall Fire, Chen has been visiting Spain, the home of his wife, and isn’t scheduled to return for several weeks.

It won’t be a fun homecoming. The family home that still stored much of Sabatino’s basketball memorabilia, not to mention nearly three decades of Chen family memories, is no more.

Chen’s youngest sister, Sophia, was a standout soccer player at Monarch and has been staying at Sabatino’s Denver home while he has been in Spain. At the semester break she graduated from the University of Albany, where she was a team captain as a goalie this past fall, and Sabatino said she was working out at the Louisville Rec Center last week when the fire situation began to turn.

Sabatino’s car had been parked at the family home to get some minor repairs handled while he was in Spain. His father parked Sabatino’s car at the rec center and returned home with his daughter to rescue the dogs and another car. Sabatino says his father made one last attempt to get back to the house but was turned away by police.

The past few years already had been difficult for the Chen family. One of Sabatino’s three sisters, Alana, died unexpectedly at 24 in December of 2019. The family kept her room preserved at the home.

“It was wild talking to them, talking to my friends because I couldn’t really connect to any news,” Sabatino said. “No one was ready for how fast everything happened. It has still maybe not settled in for me just because I’m (in Spain) and I haven’t been able to see it up close. My parents bought that house when I was two, like in 1992. We moved away shortly to California, but they rented it and we moved back when I was in fifth grade. We’ve been there ever since.

“My sister that passed away, we kept her room the way it was. Me and Carissa, the oldest sister, we have our own places and moved out but we still had stuff that stayed there. My old room was still kind of there with some of my CU stuff. It’s going to be tough to go back and see it all.”

The Colorado basketball programs will host a gift card drive at all four games this weekend at the CU Events Center to benefit Marshall Fire victims. That run begins with the men’s game on Thursday against Washington State and continues with Friday’s women’s game against USC. The gift card drive culminates with a Sunday doubleheader that begins with the women’s game against UCLA at 11 a.m.

Men’s head coach Tad Boyle said he spoke with Michael Chen a day after the fire, and this week he expressed his thoughts for Chen’s family and all the fire victims. Boyle has a sense of what those victims are going through. A little more than five years ago, while the Buffs were visiting New York for the Legends Classic, Boyle’s family home in Greeley burned.

It was Boyle’s childhood home and his mother, who actually had joined the Buffs on that New York trip, still lived there. Certainly Boyle wasn’t trying to compare that loss to those in the Marshall Fire — no one was injured, and while the structure was a total loss, CU’s head coach estimated about 50 percent of the belongings within were spared. Yet the emotion of such a sudden and jarring loss (no Boyle ever lived there again after departing for New York), combined with the headaches of dealing with insurance agencies and the questions of what to do next, are familiar challenges to Boyle.

“There’s a lot of people in need right now, and the Chen family is one of them,” Boyle said. “I know personally, my wife and I are looking at doing some support of as many victims as we can. It was so fresh in Mike’s mind when we talked that he couldn’t even talk about rebuilding or what the next steps are. I’m sure every family that has been affected has gone through that process.

“I’ve been through it personally with a family member and I know what the families are going through right now. It’s not fun.”

It still will be several weeks before Sabatino returns to Colorado and has a chance to see the devastation in person. However, just a week after the Marshall Fire leveled his old neighborhood, the former Buffs player already has been overwhelmed, even halfway across the world, by the response.

“The biggest thing I want to put out there is our gratitude to everyone,” Chen said. “The response has been insane, just how quick and how many groups have reached out. A lot of Monarch alumni groups on social media, and same with the CU Buffs and the fans and everyone that has reached out. It’s awesome to see how fast and how effective a community like Boulder County and CU can be in helping others.

“All in all, I want to give my gratitude from my family.”