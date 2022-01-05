Long layoff finally (hopefully) at an end as CU Buffs set to host Washington State

Assuming tipoff actually occurs, what exactly should basketball fans expect from a matchup between two Pac-12 Conference teams that haven’t played in more than two weeks?

Chances are the world’s most eye-appealing basketball won’t be on display on Thursday night, as the Colorado men’s basketball team looks to get its season back on track against Washington State. Yet for two teams that have been starved for action after sitting through COVID-related setbacks the past few weeks, simply tipping off at the CU Events Center might be considered a minor victory.

“Both teams should be really eager and thirsty to play,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “They haven’t played since the 22nd of December. We haven’t played since the 18th of December. I’m sure both teams are looking forward to it. I just believe games like this are won by teams that want it the most, that play the hardest, that are the toughest.”

Since the Buffs last played on Dec. 18, they have had three games either canceled or postponed, with the road game at Oregon scuttled twice. Thursday’s contest will mark CU’s first game in 19 days and, dating back to a Dec. 11 win against Milwaukee, it will be only the second game for the Buffs over 26 days. It is the longest in-season layoff CU has endured since a couple of weather-related cancellations kept the Buffs off the floor for 24 days between games during the 2006-07 season.

Washington State also played on Dec. 11 and has played three games since then. However, the Cougars’ most recent game was on Dec. 22, a six-point loss in Spokane against Boise State. WSU’s in-state rivalry showdown against Washington scheduled for Dec. 29 was postponed.

“The layoff was the same for them as it was for us. Maybe a three day, four day differential,” Boyle said. “Both teams are going to be dealing with that. We’d certainly rather be playing at home at altitude than on the road, not at altitude.”

Washington State entered the season as a dark horse candidate for contention within the Pac-12 as well as a possible NCAA Tournament berth, but the Cougars struggled at times through the season’s first two months. The Cougars did not play a power conference team during its nonconference schedule and already has suffered home losses against New Mexico State and Eastern Washington, plus losses in Spokane against South Dakota State and Boise State.

Much like the Buffs’ most recent opponent, Cal State Bakersfield, WSU has displayed a knack for grabbing offensive rebounds, averaging 13.1 per game. The Cougars also have been solid defensively, holding opponents to a .389 mark from the field while forcing 14.1 turnovers per game.

“Washington State is up there in offensive rebounding percentage in the country,” CU point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy said. I think some of their best offense is getting their own misses. It starts there, and being the tougher team. They’re a really good defensive team, too. Just being tough and rebounding, the usual stuff, and we’ll be good.”

Washington State Cougars at CU Buffs men’s basketball

TIPOFF: Thursday, 7 p.m., CU Events Center.

BROADCAST: TV — ESPN2; Radio — 850 AM and 94.1 FM.

RECORDS: Washington State 8-5, 1-1 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 9-3, 1-1.

COACHES: Washington State — Kyle Smith, 3rd season (38-34, 202-156 overall). Colorado — Tad Boyle, 12th season (242-146, 298-212 overall).

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado — F Jabari Walker, So., 13.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg; F Evan Battey, R-Sr., 12.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg; G Keeshawn Barthelemy, R-So., 11.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.7 apg; G Elijah Parquet, Sr., 7.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, .500 field goal percentage. Washington State — G Michael Flowers, Sr., 13.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, .404 3-point percentage; G Noah Williams, Jr., 12.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg; F Mouhamed Gueye, Fr., 6.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg.

NOTES: CU is 10-0 all-time at home against the Cougars… WSU’s Flowers is shooting .848 at the free throw line (28-for-33)…Battey went 10-for-19 from the field and 10-for-10 at the free throw line while averaging 15 points during two CU wins against WSU last year…Parquet is set to play in his 100th career game. It will be the 113th career game for Battey, which will tie Chris Copelend for 25th all-time at CU…The Buffs have outrebounded their opponent 10 times in 12 games, but they were outrebounded in each of their previous two Pac-12 contests…CU’s homestand is scheduled to continue on Sunday against Washington (3 p.m., ESPN2).