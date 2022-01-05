Skip to content

Marshall Fire: More reopenings in Superior,…

NewsColorado News

Marshall Fire: More reopenings in Superior, unincorporated Boulder County

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Officials this morning lifted the evacuation orders for most of Superior and all unincorporated Boulder County addresses following the Marshall Fire.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, residents are allowed to return to all areas of Superior with the exception of South 76th Street, which remains closed between Marshall Road and Sycamore Street.

Residents with addresses in unincorporated Boulder County are also allowed to return home.

There were no updates to Louisville closures.

Some residents may see colored cards on structures when they return home. Orange cards mean there is limited entry and restricted use, while red cards mean the structure is unsafe. Residents with a placard on their home can call the phone number on the card to get more information.

Dumpsters have been placed in the burn area for the disposal of spoiled food, but should not be used for debris.

Superior and Louisville do not have potable water, and residents are asked to bring bottled water, while Xcel and Comcast officials have been working on restoring services to the area.

The Marshall Fire, which started Thursday morning near Colo. 93 and Marshall Road, is now 100% contained, but there are still hot spots within the fire perimeter.

So far, more than 900 structures have been lost in the fire.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. A New Home In Aurora

    If you have been considering a new home in Aurora, you need to speak to Fred Smith, a Realtor who...
  2. Caregivers For Seniors In Northern Colorado

    Cozy Country Care provides trusted caregivers for seniors in Northern Colorado.  The staff of vocational nurses, CNAs and personal caregivers...
  3. New Year’s Party? Start At Your Butcher, Frank

    Are you hosting a New Year’s party? Start at Your Butcher, Frank for all the best cuts of meat, specialty...
  4. Buying Or Selling A Home In Boulder?

    Buying or selling a home in Boulder? Don’t make a move until you talk to Patrick! The Patrick Dolan Team...
  5. Liquor Specials You Can’t Beat

    You know Twin Peaks Liquor offers great everyday prices that save you 3 to 5 percent on other stores’ prices....