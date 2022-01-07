Skip to content

Boulder clean-tech businesses win DOE grants

A trio of Boulder-based clean-energy technology companies have each received more than $200,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

Those companies are:

  • Handix Scientific Inc $250,000
  • RadiaSoft LLC $256,399
  • Tech-X Corp. $206,462 and $256,484

“Climate change demands an all-hands-on-deck solution. Colorado small businesses are well-equipped to create the innovative technologies that will jumpstart our great transition to clean energy,” U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper said in a statement.

