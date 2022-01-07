Erie animal sanctuary hosts free pet grief support for fire victims

Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary will be hosting a free pet grief support group for those who lost their pets in the Marshall Fire.

The support session will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the animal sanctuary, 3470 County Road 7, Erie. It will be facilitated by Richard Mercer, a Superior-based grief counselor, according to a news release from the animal sanctuary. The event is available in person, as well as online. Masks are required for in-person attendance.

In addition to talking with Mercer, those who attend will have the opportunity to cuddle with some of the Luvin Arms’ animal residents. The nonprofit provides a safe haven for formerly abused or neglected animals, including cattle, pigs, turkeys, goats and sheep.

All are welcome to attend to give and receive much-needed emotional support around this very difficult situation, the release said. Those interested can sign up at bit.ly/3zAurDc. To register for remote participation, people can sign up at crowdcast.io/e/pet-loss-grief-support.