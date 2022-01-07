Skip to content

Front Range Stage: ‘Little Women’ in Longmont, ‘Sound of Music’ in Johnstown

Jesters Dinner Theatre co-owner Mary Lou Moore plays the piano during a dress rehearsal of “Little Women” on Jan. 14, 2021, in Longmont. Jesters has the production on stage again. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
Due to the recent COVID surge, please call ahead to ensure productions are still on track to go live. 

Canceled

An Evening of Colorado Grown One-Acts Coal Creek Theatre of Louisville has canceled this show due to the effects of the Marshall Fire on the cast and crew; cctlouisville.org.

On stage

Fireflies A last chance at real love, through Feb. 13, Vintage Theatre Company, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora; $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.

Little Women the Musical The adventures of four women in Civil War-era America, through March 31, Jesters Dinner Theatre, 214 Main St., Longmont; $17-$40; jesterstheatre.com.

Our American Cousin New play that looks at divisions in America brought to the forefront during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, through Jan. 29, Benchmark Theatre Company, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood; $15-$18; benchmarktheatre.com.

The Other Josh Cohen Rock ‘n’ roll romantic musical comedy, through May 1, DCPA Theatre, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $45; denvercenter.org.

The Sound Inside Intimate drama about a creative writing professor and her prodigy misfit student, Jan. 13-Feb. 12, Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma St., Denver; $36-$40; curioustheatre.org.

The Sound of Music The heartwarming story based on the Trapp Family singers; through Jan. 30; Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29-$56; coloradocandlelight.com.

White Christmas Musical featuring the songs of Irving Berlin, through Jan. 8, 2022, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; $65-$75; bdtstage.com.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf Dark comedy/drama about marital warfare, through March 6, Denver Center Theatre Company, Singleton Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$62; denvercenter.org.

Coming soon

Fourteen Funerals Wry comedy about family and the stories we tell about people we really never know, Feb. 3-March 5, Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $56.50; thedairy.org.

Gallathea Two women take to the woods to avoid being their town’s latest human sacrifice, Feb. 11-20, CU Department of Theatre and Dance, Loft Theatre, CU campus, Boulder; $18; cupresents.org.

Hamilton National tour of the groundbreaking musical, Feb. 16-March 27, DCPA, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $59-$199; denvercenter.org.

High School Confidential The members of Buntport Theater perform stories from “the good old days,” Stories on Stage, Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; $22; storiesonstage.org.

My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra Musical revue featuring best-loved songs of Ol’ Blue Eyes, Jan. 14-Feb. 20, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; $65-$70; bdtstage.org.

The Odd Couple Neil Simon’s classic comedy about a couple of misfit roommates, Feb. 4-13; Longmont Theatre Company, 513 Main St., Longmont; $45.50; longmonttheatre.org.

To submit a new play or production, email the entry plus a high-resolution photo to features@prairiemountainmedia.com, with “theater listings” in the subject line.

