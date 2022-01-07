Proof of vaccine requirements not heading to CU Events Center just yet

This week, the University of Colorado requested proof of COVID-19 vaccination boosters from media members expecting to cover the Buffaloes basketball programs.

For the time being, CU will not be asking the same of its paying customers at the CU Events Center.

Given the recent surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a headache that recently forced the cancellation or postponement of three CU men’s basketball games and two women’s games, athletic director Rick George was asked during his media session on Thursday if proof of vaccination requirements might soon be coming to the CU Events Center.

The short answer is no.

“We’ve had some discussion about that. We’re not ready to move in that direction at this point,” George said. “We’re going to do everything that we can to follow the Boulder County guidelines, which we have. We’re requiring people in the Events Center to wear masks. It’s not perfect, but I think we’ve done a good job of enforcing it. We’ll continue to do that.

“I think we’re always looking at it. We’ve got a team on campus and Boulder County health officials that we talk to and work with. We’ll continue to stay within those guidelines and do what we’re asked to do in that regard.”

CU has required proof of vaccination for its students, and while adding booster shots has not yet been required, a New Year’s Eve statement from chancellor Phil DiStefano says, “We strongly encourage everyone to get a COVID-19 booster shot,” on the university website.

According to guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health, all unseated, public indoor events with 500 or more guests require all attendees 12 and older to show proof of vaccination. Games at the Events Center have been excluded because they are considered “seated” events. Still, that would not preclude CU from setting those guidelines on its own, as Nuggets and Avalanche games at Ball Arena have required proof of vaccines from attendees this season.

Several Pac-12 programs require proof of vaccination, or proof a recent negative COVID test, to attend basketball games in tandem with local health orders, including UCLA, USC, Cal, Stanford, Oregon, Washington and Washington State. Stanford on Tuesday took the step of once again banning fans from basketball games outside of player family members.

CU has required masks to be worn during games at the Events Center, except while actively eating or drinking. George admitted that creates a loophole, and the system isn’t perfect, but venue personnel at every game shuffle through the crowd with “Masks Required” signs and remind patrons to pull up their masks.

For his part, CU men’s head coach Tad Boyle doesn’t believe requiring proof of vaccination is a prudent step to take one year after playing games with no crowds whatsoever.

“My personal opinion, and not speaking as a representative of the University of Colorado, if you’re not vaccinated, you take the risk,” Boyle said. “You’re getting vaccinated to reduce the risk for yourself. We know that the vaccine doesn’t prohibit you spreading or getting the virus. So I don’t think we should be mandating vaccines to fans or anybody else. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, don’t get vaccinated. That’s on you. That’s my personal opinion.”