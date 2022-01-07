Here’s every concert coming to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2022 (so far)

UPDATED at 11:10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10.

Last year’s live music comeback was successful in large part because it started outdoors.

As COVID infection rates dropped in late spring and early summer, Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre led the way with some of the world’s first large-scale concerts and multi-day festivals. Last month it was named 2021’s most attended concert venue by Billboard.

The globe-spanning distinction arrived at the end of the venue’s 80th anniversary, which broke its own seasonal record for hosted programming, Billboard reported. The 233 ticketed, paid events included 177 concerts, 36 movies in Denver Film’s Film on the Rocks series, and 20 yoga and fitness programs.

That’s an exponential jump over 2020’s smattering of 175-person, socially distanced experiments, and an encouraging sign for this concert season — even if the late-summer and fall calendar still looks a bit empty.

Here’s our running list of confirmed shows at the 9,500-capacity venue for this year, which will be updated online weekly. Visit redrocksonline.com for more ticketing information, directions and parking details.

Note: Some touring dates include multi-night runs; nights with different opening artists received their own listing. Tickets for most shows are available at axs.com. All events are subject to last-minute postponement or cancellation.

Jan. 28 — Winter on the Rocks with Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy and JacobyApril 14 — Gorgon CityApril 15 — Nghtmr: Into the DrmvrsApril 17 — John Mulaney (two shows)April 16 — Kevin Gates, Gucci Mane, with Young Nudy, JackboyApril 20 — Pepper, Method Man & Redman, with Prof, Collie Buddz, DENM, The Underachievers, KeznamdiApril 22 — Galantis, 3LAUApril 23 — Lotus, Cut Copy, STRFKR (DJ set)April 24 — Dom DollaApril 28-29 — Trevor Hall, Citizen Cope, with Rising AppalachiaApril 30 — Sublime with RomeMay 3-4 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, WaxahatcheeMay 5 — Hippie SabotageMay 6-7 — Brantley GilbertMay 9 — RussMay 14-15 — Turnpike Troubadors, with Shovels & Rope, Reckless KellyMay 16 — KaleoMay 21 — Global Dub Festival with Peekaboo, Dirty Monkey, ATliens, Buku B2B Esseks, Space Wizard and ZiaMay 26 — The Infamous Stringdusters, California HoneydropsMay 28 — Chromeo, with Purple Disco Machine, Blue DeTiger, Jim-E StackMay 29 — Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley, Ben Harper and the Innocent CriminalsJune 1-2 — Lord HuronJune 3 — Joe Russo’s Almost DeadJune 4 — Michael Franti & SpearheadJune 9 — Brit Floyd (Pink Floyd tribute)June 10 — The RevivalistsJune 11 — Big Head Todd and the MonstersJune 12 — Tash SultanaJune 14-15 — Glass AnimalsJune 16 — Chicago, Brian WilsonJune 20 — Bleachers, with Wolf AliceJune 21 — Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet SprocketJune 22 — Iron & Wine and Andrew Bird, with Neko Case

June 28 — Trombone Shorty, with Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr. and Dumstaphunk and the Soul RebelsJune 30 — Kraftwerk 3-DJuly 2-3 — Zeds DeadJuly 11-12 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise, with Briston MaroneyJuly 14 — Trampled by Turtles, with Ruston KellyJuly 19 — Killer Queen (Queen tribute)July 21 — David GrayJuly 22-23 — STS9July 27 — Goo Goo Dolls, Blue OctoberJuly 29-30 — Tedeschi Trucks Band, with Los Lobos, Gabe DixonAug. 17 — Mt. JoyAug. 25 — 1964: The Tribute (Beatles tribute)Sept. 9-10 — Brandi Carlile, with Lucius (Sept. 9), The Indigo Girls (Sept. 10) and Allison Russell (both nights)Sept. 15 — The Head and the HeartSept. 22 — Get the Led Out (Led Zeppelin tribute)Oct. 10-11 — King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard (marathon sets)Oct. 22 — Midland

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.