WATCH: Two moose hit the slopes in Steamboat Springs

Video of the animals was captured off the Thunderhead Express lift.

By | cricciardi@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Well here’s something you don’t ski every day.

Two moose hit the slopes in Steamboat Springs Ski Resort this week and were caught on video by a skier. According to a discussion in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos Facebook group, the animals hopped on near the Thunderhead Express lift.

Check it out:

Denver resident Lindsey Cienski, who shot the video Thursday, told The Denver Post she saw the moose from the chairlift and skied down with her husband to get a closer look. Not too close, though.

“Keeping a safe distance because we know how dangerous they can be,” Cienski said. “They’re beautiful creatures and we love getting to see them in their home!”

Apparently this isn’t the first time moose in Colorado have shown off their slopestyle. In 2017, skiers captured video of a moose racing them down a run at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

