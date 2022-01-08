Skip to content

CU Buffs CB Mekhi Blackmon plans to transfer

SportsCollege Sports

Senior started 19 games during four seasons in Boulder

Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon speaks to reporters during media day at the Dal Ward Athletic Center on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Colorado’s secondary took another hit Saturday night.

Senior Mekhi Blackmon, who has started each of the past two years at cornerback, announced his intention to put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Blackmon’s announcement came just hours after the Buffs’ other starting cornerback, Christian Gonzalez, announced that he will play at Oregon next season. Gonzalez entered the transfer portal last month. Starting free safety Mark Perry is also in the transfer portal.

University of Colorado Boulder junior cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (6) intercepts a pass from University of Northern Colorado quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (12) intended for wide receiver Jonah Morris (7) on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)

In a message posted on social media, Blackmon wrote, “It’s been a journey of trials and tribulations, but I’ve appreciated all 4 years at Colorado. Everyone goes through tough times, it’s inevitable, and I will say it make us stronger. Since I arrived in Boulder in 2018 with Coach (Mike) Macintyre, I knew change needed to be made and I committed to the mindset that we were capable of getting the program back to where it needed to be.

“Through many coaching changes, I remained positive and I never considered running from the challenge of adjusting. I am still confident in what Coach (Karl) Dorrell will do for the Colorado Buffaloes, but I am sad to say that I will not be a part of it as I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer. I cannot stress the respect I have for each and every coach, teammate, staff member, and fan I’ve crossed paths with.. I wish you all the best and I am excited to see what new opportunities God will bring for me and my career.”

After playing the 2017 season at the College of San Mateo, Blackmon came to CU in 2018, recruited by MacIntyre. He started at least two games in each of his four seasons with the Buffs.

Overall, Blackmon played in 27 games (19 starts) at CU, while compiling 84 tackles, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions.

This season, Blackmon was limited to nine games, but had career highs in tackles (50) and pass breakups (five), while also having an interception. He was also named a team captain. The Buffs began the year naming captains for each game, but wound up settling on four – Blackmon, linebacker Nate Landman, quarterback Brendon Lewis and tight end Brady Russell – for the final seven games.

Blackmon is the 15th scholarship player from CU to enter the transfer portal since September. He’s the fourth starter among that group, along with Gonzalez, Perry and receiver Brenden Rice.

Earlier on Saturday, Gonzalez announced his verbal commitment to Oregon. He will follow former CU cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, who left the Buffs for the Ducks last month. CU has since replaced Martin with former Oregon cornerbacks coach Rod Chance.

