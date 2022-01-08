CU Buffs’ Magnus Boee wins U.S. National Championship

University of Colorado junior Magnus Boee not only took first place in the RMISA Nordic Qualifier Friday, but he also won the overall U.S. National Championship in the classic sprint race to close out a week’s worth of action for the Colorado Buffaloes ski team with an RMISA Qualifier race in Midway, Utah, at Soldier Hollow.

Boee’s win is his first of the 2022 season and 14th of his career. While not part of any team results for the RMISA, it does count as a perfect score for NCAA Qualification purposes.

In all, five Buffs on the men’s and women’s side picked up top 10 finishes Friday, with sophomore Weronika Kaleta finishing third in the women’s classic sprint. Freshman Hanna Abrahamsson finished fifth and Karolina Kaleta eighth on the women’s side and Will Koch finished 10th in the men’s race.

As part of the U.S. National Championships, the top 30 from the overall standings in the sprint qualifier advance into one of five quarterfinals of six skiers each. The top two from each heat plus two lucky losers advance to two semifinal heats, where again the top two from each heat and two lucky losers advance to the finals.

Boee was fourth overall after the qualifier race and then won his quarterfinal heat. He took second in his semifinal heat before beating out Karl Schulz from Sun Valley SEF at the line by 35-hundredths of a second. He topped Alaska Anchorage’s J.C. Schoonmaker and Utah’s Noel Keeffee as the three collegians in the finals heat.

On the women’s side, none of the RMISA skiers advanced to the finals heat. Weronika Kaleta was one of three skiers that advanced to the semifinals and thus her third place finish. She was one of the lucky losers in the quarterfinals as the third place finishers in the second quarterfinal.