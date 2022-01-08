CU Buffs to face familiar players in unfamiliar jerseys with visit from UW Huskies

It is an interesting comment on the state of college basketball in 2022.

Several of the players set to visit the CU Events Center on Sunday afternoon are quite familiar to the Colorado Buffaloes. Even if those same players look completely unfamiliar in the purple garb of the Washington Huskies.

After emerging from a COVID-spurred hiatus that lasted 19 days with Thursday’s victory against Washington State, the Buffs will seek a home sweep of the Washington schools against the Huskies on Sunday.

As is the case with many teams in today’s game, UW’s roster is littered with transfers who were playing elsewhere a year ago. In this case, however, the Buffs have a wealth of experience against two of them. Terrell Brown Jr., UW’s leading scorer, played at Arizona last year and went 4-for-5 against the Buffs in Tucson. Daejon Davis played three seasons at Stanford and, like Brown, has started every game so far for the Huskies.

Both players are Seattle natives who opted to spend their final collegiate seasons back home.

“I was watching their film thinking, ‘There’s the guy from Arizona that we played against last year. There’s the guy from Stanford,’” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “The one thing about Seattle kids that I’ve found being in the west the last 16 years, Seattle kids have got a lot of pride, especially when it comes to basketball. There’s been a lot of good basketball players that came out of Seattle the last 25 years. There’s a sense of pride that they have, and they played with it the last two games. I expect them to play with it (Sunday) and we’ve got to be ready.”

The Huskies were picked to finish 11th in the preseason Pac-12 Conference media poll, and for much of the season they have played that way.

UW began the weekend ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in overall field goal percentage (.397 ), 11th in 3-point percentage (.301), ninth in defensive field goal percentage (.435), and last in defensive 3-point percentage (.340). The Huskies also rank 12th in average rebounding margin (minus-8.7).

However, in a small sample size since the calendar flipped to 2022, the Huskies have displayed improved play. UW hung tough at No. 8 Arizona earlier this week, and on Thursday the Huskies began their road trip by committing only six turnovers in a 74-68 win at Utah. UW trailed by 14 points with a little more than 14 minutes remaining but finished the game on a 38-18 run.

“They’re playing with a new life,” Boyle said. “If you watched their team play against Arizona and then you watched them against Utah, they’re playing like the game means something to them. Sometimes that’s what league play does. The nonconference is over with. Now league play starts, and it’s a new lease on life. Washington is playing like that.”

Although it feels as if the Buffs are rebooting their season following their late December hiatus, the turn of the calendar has left the conference tournament just two months away. Last year, the Buffs were talented enough, and owned enough analytical cache, to afford a very occasional slip, like a home loss last season against Utah. This season, any postseason tournament aspirations harbored by the Buffs will require holding serve at home against just about every Pac-12 team after the big three of No. 5 UCLA, No. 7 USC, and No. 8 Arizona.

“I think this is definitely one we have to get in, especially being at home,” CU sophomore Jabari Walker said. “Our schedule coming up is going to be pretty tough. We have to be more active against their zone — find the dead spots, find the open spots and find good shots.”

Washington Huskies at CU Buffs men’s basketball

TIPOFF: Sunday, 3 p.m., CU Events Center.

BROADCAST: TV — ESPN2; Radio — 850 AM and 94.1 FM.

RECORDS: Washington 6-6, 1-1 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 10-3, 2-1.

COACHES: Washington — Mike Hopkins, 5th season (74-66 at UW and overall); Colorado — Tad Boyle, 12th season (243-146, 299-212 overall).

KEY PLAYERS: Washington — G Terrell Brown Jr., G-Sr., 21.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.3 apg; F Emmitt Matthews Jr., Sr., 11.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg; G Jamal Bey, Sr., 9.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg. Colorado — F Jabari Walker, So., 13.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg; F Evan Battey, R-Sr., 13.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, .575 field goal percentage; G Keeshawn Barthelemy, R-So., 11.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.8 apg.

NOTES: Thursday’s win against Washington State was CU’s 100th regular season win in Pac-12 Conference play. The Buffs are in their 11th season in the league after joining ahead of the 2011-12 season…Boyle said it will be a game time decision regarding the status of CU backup guard KJ Simpson. The freshman did not return after he was forced to the sideline late in the first half against Washington State after taking a shot to his head…UW has won six of the past eight games against CU. Although the Huskies didn’t visit Boulder last year the teams still split two games, with the Huskies winning in Seattle and CU winning in Las Vegas in a game played as a non-conference contest…Battey has shot .750 (15-for-20) over the past three games…CU head coach Tad Boyle will take aim at his 300th career win…The Buffs are scheduled to play two games in Arizona next week, beginning with a date at No. 8 Arizona on Thursday (9 p.m. MT, FS1) followed by a game at Arizona State on Saturday (8 p.m. MT, ESPN2).