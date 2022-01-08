Daily coronavirus data for the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado, reported Jan. 8, 2022

Colorado case data

Total cases: 989,409

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 10,773

Total deaths among cases: 10,425

Total hospitalizations: 52,048

Total tested: 4,413,634

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,255,903

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,833,850

*The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updates its coronavirus dashboard Monday through Friday. The numbers above represent the most recent data available.

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 15

New diagnostic tests: 118

Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 10,910

Total positive results for on-campus testing since Aug. 9: 307

*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.