CU Buffs hire new tight ends coach

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell has made another change to his coaching staff.

On Sunday, CU and Dorrell announced that Clay Patterson has been hired as the tight ends coach/passing game coordinator after spending the past four seasons at Minnesota.

Patterson replaces Bryan Cook, who has been let go after one season on the job. Cook had one year and $215,000 remaining on a two-year contract. Per the teams of Cook’s deal, CU owes him 80 percent of the remainder of the contract.

Patterson will reunite with Mike Sanford, who was hired last month as the Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator. Sanford and Patterson worked together at Minnesota the past two seasons.

“My wife Ashley and I are very thankful for Karl Dorrell and Rick George for the opportunity to come to Boulder and coach at the University of Colorado,” Patterson said in a press release. “Coach Dorrell is an outstanding football coach and man – I am very excited to work for and learn from him. When the opportunity to continue to work with Mike Sanford and build an offense together came up, I was thrilled. Mike is great to work with and he has an excellent offensive mind.”

Prior to his four seasons at Minnesota, Patterson, 39, was the head coach at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M for two seasons (2016-17), going 14-8. A&M went 9-3 in 2017 and won its first Southwest Junior College Football Conference title since 2003. Patterson was the conference coach of the year.

From 2013-15, Patterson was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Trinity Valley Community College. He was assistant coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Texas A&M-Kingsville from 2007-12. He also coached receivers at Southeastern Oklahoma (2003-05) and Tarleton State (2006).

“Before accepting the position at Minnesota, Clay’s background and experience was well documented in highly productive offenses,” Dorrell said in a press release. “His knowledge with passing game concepts over his career will be a big benefit for us as we build a successful offense here at Colorado.”

Patterson is the fifth assistant coach hired by Dorrell this offseason, including Sanford, Kyle DeVan (offensive line), Rod Chance (cornerbacks) and Vic So’oto (defensive line).

The Buffs are still looking to hire a receivers coach to complete the 10-man assistant staff. At least six of the 10 will be new to CU next season.

CU confirmed Sunday that quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf and outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski will not be retained.