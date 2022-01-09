CU Buffs women knock off UCLA, remain undefeated

For the first time in a while, the Colorado women’s basketball team had to battle to get a win.

Yet, just like in every other game this season, the Buffaloes got that win.

Jaylyn Sherrod scored a career-high 25 points and dished out eight assists, leading the Buffaloes to a 71-63 victory against UCLA on Sunday at CU Events Center.

CU (13-0, 2-0 Pac-12) snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Bruins and continued what is now the second-best start in program history. CU has started 13-0 just one other time, with a 15-0 start in 1992-93. This is the first time the Buffs have been 2-0 in conference play since the 2006-07 season when they were in the Big 12.

This was just the second time this season that CU didn’t win by at least 10 points, with the other being a 58-53 victory at Air Force on Nov. 14. CU had won 10 straight by at least 11 points.

On this day, however, CU didn’t score its first points until 3:34 to play in the first quarter, starting 0-for-9 from the floor with two turnovers.

UCLA took a 12-5 lead at one point in the first quarter, the largest deficit of the season for the Buffs. This was also the first game in which CU trailed at any point after the first quarter.

UCLA took its last lead, 40-39, with 2:56 to play in the third. The Buffs responded with an 8-1 run to close the quarter.

CU extended the lead to as much as 10 points, 67-57, in the final minute.

Frida Formann added 14 points and Mya Hollingshed had 10 points and seven rebounds.