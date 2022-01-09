Tristan da Silva leads CU Buffs past Washington

Consider the Colorado Buffaloes’ return to action a resounding success.

CU completed its first two-game homestand following a COVID-spurred competitive pause of nearly three weeks by topping Washington 78-64 on Sunday at the CU Events Center. The win capped a home sweep of the Washington schools and gave the Buffs a 3-1 mark in Pac-12 Conference play ahead of a demanding turn in the schedule.

CU visits No. 8 Arizona on Thursday and, after playing at Arizona State, the Buffs host the two top-10 teams from Los Angeles the following week.

Tristan da Silva paced the offense, scoring a career-high 22 points to go with six rebounds. Jabari Walker recorded his seventh double-double of the season and the ninth of his career with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman guard Julian Hammond III, again playing more minutes with KJ Simpson sidelined, went 4-for-4 on 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

Washington entered the game ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in 3-point percentage but hit five of their first seven from the arc. The Buffs took control with an 11-0 run during the first half and scored the opening frame’s final six points to take a 39-28 lead at the break.

CU (11-3, 3-1 Pac-12) put together its top first-half shooting performance of the season with a .556 mark, finishing .484 overall while going 8-for-20 on 3-pointers. The Buffs outrebounded UW 47-27.

Colorado 78, Washington 64

WASHINGTON (6-6, 1-2 Pac-12)

Matthews 4-7 7-7 16, Roberts 1-3 0-2 2, Bey 1-6 0-0 2, Brown 4-16 3-3 12, Davis 3-10 0-2 7, Bajema 6-9 0-0 18, Fuller 2-5 0-0 5, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-58 12-16 64.

COLORADO (11-3, 3 -1 Pac-12)

Battey 2-8 1-2 5, Walker 5-9 1-3 11, da Silva 9-15 3-3 22, Barthelemy 4-11 0-0 9, Parquet 3-5 2-2 9, Clifford 3-6 1-2 8, O’Brien 0-1 0-0 0, Hammond 5-7 0-0 14, Lovering 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 8-12 78.

Halftime — Colorado 39-28. 3-point goals — Washington 10-23 (Bajema 6-7, Brown 1-2, Fuller 1-2, Matthews 1-2, Davis 1-6, Bey 0-4), Colorado 8-20 (Hammond 4-4, Parquet 1-1, Clifford 1-3, Barthelemy 1-4, da Silva 1-5, Battey 0-1, O’Brien 0-1, Walker 0-1). Rebounds — Washington 23 (Matthews 5), Colorado 43 (Walker 13). Assists — Washington 11 (Brown 5), Colorado 13 (O’Brien 4). Total fouls — Washington 15, Colorado 14. A — 6,145 (11,064).