Boulder hosting MLK Jr. Day events

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Boulder is hosting two events that are free and open to all.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, the NAACP of Boulder County and Second Baptist Church will present The Dream: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow. The event marks the opening of an exhibit from the Withers Museum of Memphis by Dr. Ernest C. Withers, a noted civil rights photographer, and it will include musical, spoken word, dance and video presentations as well as several featured speakers.

The exhibit will remain open through Feb. 28.

The second event will be held later Sunday evening at 7 p.m. It’s a screening of the documentary “Undoing the Noble Crusade.”

The short film by Alan O’Hashi, which is based on a passage from a book by Martin Luther King Jr., commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Native American Rights Fund that was established in the spirit of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Both events will be at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St. To reserve a ticket, visit thedairy.org.

The events are funded by Boulder’s Human Relations Commission and its Office of Arts and Culture, according to a city news release.